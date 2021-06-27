Montreal defeated the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night in Game 7 of their semifinal series, with Artturi Lehkonen’s series-winning goal in overtime. Tampa Bay finished off the New York Islanders in six games, with a 1-0 victory Friday night. No Canadian team has won the Cup since Montreal did in 1993.
“If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best,” said Lehkonen. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us. We’ve got a lot of confidence in this team.”
Tampa Bay, the defending champions, has reached the finals in consecutive seasons.
“It took a lot to get here,” Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said Friday night. “It was all building blocks to get here and you can’t predict that …
“We’re chasing it just like Montreal is, but to be down to the final two in back-to-back years is a pretty remarkable accomplishment and that’s all well and good to one day put on your gravestone that you won a Stanley Cup but to do it two years in a row, now you are talking about now your team is special.”
The Lightning once again are being led by goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 18 saves Friday to earn another shutout in the series-clinching win. The finals are set to be a goaltending showdown. Vasilevskiy has allowed 36 goals in 18 games, while Price has allowed 35 goals in 17.
“Carey, obviously, he’s a great goalie,” Vasilevskiy said Friday night. “One of the best in the NHL. So, I’ll give him my best effort for sure.”
For Price — and the Montreal franchise — it was a long time coming. Price, in his 14th NHL season, is reaching the first finals of his career. So is Montreal’s captain, Shea Weber. Weber spent 11 seasons with Nashville before his current stint with Montreal.
“There’s still work for us to be done, another series coming up, four more games,” Weber said. “Definitely proud of everyone in that locker room right now and what we’ve accomplished so far.”
Montreal is littered with young and old faces, namely rookie Cole Caufield, who has four goals and five assists through 15 postseason games. He played in only 10 regular season games before he was a healthy scratch to start the playoffs.
Brenden Gallagher said Montreal’s trek to the finals is yet another reminder — and appreciation — for how tough it is to achieve this feat. Gallagher, in his ninth year in the league, will also go to the Cup for the first time in his career.
“You just want to take advantage of these things,” Gallagher said. “You know how much work went into it. In those nine years, there's been a lot of good. There's been a lot of tough years and some pain and some misery that goes with it as well. You understand the hard work and everything that went into getting to this point.”
Montreal received some positive news on Saturday, with Canadiens Coach Dominique Ducharme cleared to coach Game 3 of the finals. Ducharme tested positive for the coronavirus on June 17. He received the second dose of the vaccine on June 9.
Ducharme needs to serve a full 14 days of isolation before being allowed to return to the team. He has been able to talk to his team through this process. No other Montreal players or staffers have tested positive since. Montreal assistant coach Luke Richardson has been serving as head coach in the interim.
“Sometimes a few guys texted or called me to see how I'm doing in between games and things like that,” Ducharme said Saturday. “To watch the game on TV, obviously it's a different point of view. It's like I'm doing video live. So I get to see the replay, I get to see different angles, so I'm doing the best I can right now with what I can do and trying to help the guys.”
One of the main story lines for Tampa in the postseason has been the status and subsequent health of their biggest stars: Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.
Kucherov did not play for the duration of the regular season after hip surgery on Dec. 29. Stamkos did not play during the final 16 games with a lower-body injury. Both played for the duration of the playoffs until Kucherov suffered an undisclosed injury early in Game 6 against the Islanders. He was a game-time decision for Game 7, but played.
“It was dicey,” Cooper said. “I thought that was a big push for our room because I’m not so sure the players thought he was going to end up playing, especially after the game a couple nights ago. Not only to get ‘Kuch’ back, but to get [Erik Cernak] back, I thought that was a huge lift for us and clearly it was good mojo for our guys.”
