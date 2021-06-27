While Blazers General Manager Neil Olshey said at his year-end press conference that he planned to consider “anywhere from 20 to 25” coaching candidates, Billups surfaced almost immediately as a leader. Olshey and Billups share a longstanding relationship that dates to their time with the Clippers, and Olshey has repeatedly praised Billups’s leadership skills and basketball mind over the past decade. Lillard signaled his support on June 5 for Billups and then-Los Angeles Lakers assistant Jason Kidd as a possible replacement for Stotts.
But Billups and Kidd both quickly faced online criticism from Blazers fans related to off-court incidents that took place during their playing careers. Billups and then-Boston Celtics teammate Ron Mercer in 2000 reached a financial settlement with a woman who alleged she was raped in 1997 at the home of Antoine Walker, another Celtics player. Billups, 44, was a 21-year-old rookie in 1997 and was never charged with a crime relating to the incident. Kidd, who quickly removed his name from Portland’s search, reached an agreement last week to coach the Dallas Mavericks despite a 2001 domestic violence arrest and a 2012 DUI arrest.
When reports surfaced Friday that the Blazers were close to hiring Billups, fans messaged Lillard on social media to express their dissatisfaction. One Twitter user blamed Lillard because the Blazers “were always going to hire exactly who he wanted,” prompting a response from Lillard, who has spent his entire career in Portland.
“Really? I was asked what coaches I like of the names I ‘heard’ and I named them,” Lillard wrote, explaining he had no prior knowledge of the incidents involving Billups and Kidd. “Sorry I wasn’t aware of their history I didn’t read the news when I was [7 or 8 years] old. I don’t support those things … but if this the route y’all [want to] come at me… say less.”
Meanwhile, multiple local media outlets objected to hiring Billups over the weekend. John Canzano, a columnist for the Oregonian, wrote Sunday it “sends a terrible message, particularly to the women in our state.” Blazer’s Edge, a fan website affiliated with SB Nation, ran a story with reactions from five women who pushed back against the potential hire.
Yahoo Sports reported Sunday the developments “may push ... Lillard out the door” because he was receiving blame for a coaching search led by Olshey, who has not yet commented in response to the backlash. The 30-year-old Lillard, who earned all-NBA second team honors this year, has advanced to the Western Conference finals just once during his nine-year career and endured first-round exits four of the past five seasons. He signed a four-year, $196 million supermax contract extension in 2019 that keeps him under contract through the 2024-25 season.
Billups played 17 seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the 2004 Detroit Pistons and earning five all-star selections. Since retiring in 2013, Billups has worked as an ESPN television analyst and a Clippers broadcaster while also interviewing in 2017 to be the general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers. He joined the Clippers as an assistant in 2020 and has drawn praise for his work with all-star forward Paul George.
The Blazers are expected to announce the hiring of their next coach Tuesday.