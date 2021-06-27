Given that many players have gone two years without competing on grass, that hiatus has become one more variable in handicapping the most prestigious of the Grand Slam events.
Will the extended break benefit past Wimbledon champions, such as Roger Federer, Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic, who have 20 Wimbledon titles among them and can make the all-important micro-adjustments in footwork and tactics on muscle memory alone?
Or could it serve as an equalizer, particularly if the surface behaves differently than it did when Djokovic and Simona Halep raised the trophies in July 2019?
Chanda Rubin, a former top-10 player who won Wimbledon’s 1992 junior title, suspects the latter, noting that the grass has evolved a bit each year, becoming more consistent and conducive to longer rallies that help level the field for those with all-around games.
“I think it’s going to depend on where players are in terms of their preparation, their feeling about their game,” said Rubin, now an analyst for Tennis Channel. “That has been the challenge this year with how condensed the schedule is and the [pandemic-related] uncertainty. It’s a matter of, who feels the best stepping onto the grass? Who can clear out all the rest and just play?”
If so, Rubin suspects, Wimbledon’s 2021 edition could produce a surprise champion, at least on the women’s side, continuing the narrative of recent years. The 2021 French Open produced two first-time Grand Slam finalists and, in champion Barbora Krejcikova, the seventh woman to have won a major in the past eight events.
On the men’s side, it’s difficult to bet against the 34-year-old Djokovic, who, in claiming the season’s first two majors, has closed within one of the men’s record for Grand Slam titles (20) shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. No one is playing with more resilience, resourcefulness and determination than Djokovic, making plausible his goal of sweeping all four majors and winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics to stand alone in men’s tennis history with 21 Grand Slam titles and the Golden Slam that only Steffi Graf has achieved.
Sentiment, however, will be on the side of two 39-year-olds — Federer and Williams — as they embark on their best chance of extending their tally of majors.
Williams, who turns 40 in September, already boasts a record 23 majors in the sport’s Open era. A 24th would tie Margaret Court for most all-time.
Ranked eighth, Williams chose not to play a grass-court tuneup after her fourth-round loss on the clay at Roland Garros this month but noted, with champion-caliber understatement, “Historically I have done pretty well on grass.”
Rubin can attest; she’s one of the few players to beat Williams on a hard court when she was at the height of her powers in 2002. Later that same year, Williams handed Rubin a straight-sets defeat on grass en route to the first of her seven Wimbledon titles.
“I remember kind of getting blitzed on the grass, and I didn’t play badly!” Rubin recalled. “With how well she can serve and the clarity she has on how she wants to play, that makes her tough on that surface. So it’s her serve and the fact that she’s a shot-maker that make her so tough to beat on grass. First-strike tennis is crucial on this surface.”
Wimbledon will be without several of the game’s best players and biggest global stars — most notably, world No. 2 Naomi Osaka and third-ranked Nadal, who withdrew this month.
Osaka, 23, a four-time Grand Slam champion, announced she would skip the tournament to spend time with friends and family following the controversy that erupted when she declined to participate in news conferences at the French Open to safeguard her emotional well-being, then bowed out after her first-round victory.
Nadal, 35, a two-time Wimbledon champion, announced he wouldn’t compete after “listening to [his] body.” His coach, Carlos Moya, later explained that the decision had more to do with the rigors of the compressed turnaround time from the French to Wimbledon — two weeks rather than three because of pandemic rescheduling — than it did lingering effects of his grueling semifinal loss to Djokovic at Roland Garros.
The women’s field saw another exit Friday, with Halep, its defending champion, citing a lingering calf injury in withdrawing shortly before the draw was announced.
On Thursday, the men’s field lost fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem, the only man other than Federer, Nadal and Djokovic to win a major in nearly five years. In the months that followed his 2020 U.S. Open victory, Thiem, 27, acknowledged that he has struggled emotionally amid the isolation that largely defines players’ lives as tennis emerges from the pandemic in fits and starts. In pulling out of Wimbledon, Thiem explained he is now sidelined several weeks by a right wrist injury.
As is tradition at Wimbledon, Djokovic will inaugurate play on Center Court on Monday as the defending men’s champion.
While Djokovic seems impervious to injury, the readiness of high-profile players is a subtext of opening week.
Top-seeded Ashleigh Barty hasn’t played since she retired from her second-round match at the French Open with a hip injury.
Federer, who missed nearly all of 2020 after undergoing two knee surgeries, bowed out of the French Open after winning three matches, making clear that his priority was being fresh for a run at a ninth Wimbledon title. But Federer was clearly unhappy with his performance in being ousted in the second round of a grass-court tuneup, the Halle Open in Germany, by 20-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada.
Wimbledon gets underway at an inauspicious time for American men, who have fallen out of the top 30 rankings.
That said, Martin Blackman, general manager of player development for the U.S. Tennis Association, sees promise in the cohort of 20-somethings that includes Hyattsville native Frances Tiafoe, 23, who trained at College Park’s Junior Tennis Champions Center; Reilly Opelka, ranked 32nd; and Sebastian Korda, 20, son of former Czech champion Petr Korda, who is fast ascending the rankings.
Six American women rank in the top 30. The fastest rising among them is 17-year-old Coco Gauff, now a career-high 23rd.
A former No. 1 junior, Gauff had her global breakthrough when Wimbledon was last held, toppling her idol, Venus Williams, in the first round and reaching the fourth round at just 15.
Gauff was the last American standing at this year’s French Open, falling to Krejcikova, the eventual champion, in the quarterfinals. The defeat, in which Gauff let slip five set points in the opening set, could have gutted many young players. She accentuated the positive instead, describing it as an experience that would make her stronger.
That’s the kind of response Blackman loves to see in young players.
“The takeaways are all really positive,” said Blackman, a former coach at American and executive at College Park’s JTCC, who noted that Gauff’s career-best Grand Slam performance followed a victory in a clay-court event in Italy.
“When you’re talking about a player that is that young, you look at benchmarks,” Blackman said. “And that was another important benchmark for her to get to the quarterfinals. She should be taking a lot of confidence into Wimbledon.”
When Wimbledon returns Monday, the fortnight will unfold under strict pandemic rules for players and fans.
Spectators will be limited to 50 percent capacity until the final two days, when a full house of 15,000 will be admitted for the women’s and men’s championship matches July 10 and 11. All ticket holders must show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test taken within the previous 48 hours and remain masked when not in their seats. Players and coaches are required to stay in designated London hotels rather than private accommodations in the village of Wimbledon, southwest of the city, as most prefer to do to limit commuting time and create a sense of “home” for families, friends and coaches.
Nonetheless, Wimbledon’s reopening marks a symbolic return to normal.
Under a special government program, Wimbledon is among roughly 20 major sporting and cultural events that have been granted exemptions to crowd limits. They include the remaining Euro 2020 soccer matches at Wembley Stadium, where England takes on Germany on Tuesday; golf’s British Open at Royal St. George’s, which expects to admit 32,000 daily; and Formula One’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18. The news that 140,000 fans would be admitted drew concern from seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who said he feared it may be “premature.”