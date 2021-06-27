On the men’s side, it’s difficult to bet against the 34-year-old Djokovic, who, in claiming the season’s first two majors, has closed within one of the men’s record for Grand Slam titles (20) shared by Federer and Rafael Nadal. No one is playing with more resilience, resourcefulness and determination than Djokovic, making plausible his goal of sweeping all four majors and winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics to stand alone in men’s tennis history with 21 Grand Slam titles and the Golden Slam that only Steffi Graf has achieved.