It wasn’t so much that Ayton’s rookie season with the Phoenix Suns got off to a dismal 2-11 start or that his first coach, Igor Kokoskov, was fired by the end of the year. The 6-foot-11 center was stuck living in the shadow of Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic, taken two spots behind him in the 2018 draft. Even if Ayton were to avoid the injuries that befell Sam Bowie and Greg Oden, he risked being defined as the latest center selected ahead of an all-timer like Michael Jordan or Kevin Durant.
That notion sharpened during his second season, when Doncic ascended to all-star status, rose up the list of top-selling jerseys and led the Mavericks to the playoffs while Ayton missed 25 games with a drug suspension. Making matters worse, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, selected fifth overall in the same draft, was named an all-star starter in 2020.
The Suns did make a strong push in the NBA bubble and barely missed the playoffs, but even that experience wasn’t enough to reframe Ayton’s reputation. As Doncic enjoyed an exquisite postseason debut, Ayton’s most memorable Disney World scene came when he arrived late for a game because he had forgotten to take his daily coronavirus test. Doncic was a full-fledged franchise player drawing comparisons to Larry Bird and Jason Kidd; Ayton was a productive center and a valued piece of an improving young core, but still far from a finished product.
Throughout his first two seasons, much of the discussion about Ayton focused on what he wasn’t. With teams coveting centers who could shoot threes and handle the ball, Ayton didn't have outside range and wasn't a natural facilitator. With multi-positional versatility and lateral movement on defense becoming more important, Ayton’s length and athleticism often got overlooked as he struggled to handle and recognize his responsibilities in space.
Yet Ayton, now 22, has quieted the Doncic comparisons and created his own lane with stellar and consistent play during his first postseason run. Round by round, Ayton has risen to the occasion for the Suns, who enter Game 5 of the Western Conference finals on Monday with a 3-1 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Ayton punished Marc Gasol and Andre Drummond with his quickness and finishing ability. Facing the Denver Nuggets in the second round, Ayton played disciplined defense against 2021 MVP Nikola Jokic. And in the West finals against the Clippers, Ayton famously finished the “Valley-oop” to win Game 2 on a last-second dunk before coming back with 19 points and 22 rebounds to help the Suns gut out an ugly Game 4 win.
Ayton said Sunday that he has drawn motivation from doubters who questioned his readiness. “Honestly, the world having me as a question mark in the playoffs [helped me focus]," he said. “That got to me a little bit and I'm going to change that. That's about it. Just a question mark on me. I just wanted to change that and prove everyone wrong.”
Through 14 playoff games, Ayton has averaged 16.6 points and 11.4 rebounds per game while shooting 70.9 percent from the field. That astonishing postseason efficiency is a product of tightened shot selection: 62 percent of his shots have come from within three feet of the hoop and just 2 percent have come from outside 16 feet.
The Suns, in turn, are 11-3 in the playoffs and on the verge of returning to their first Finals since 1993 in large part because their center has stuck tightly to what he does well and resisted testing the weaker aspects of his game. Ayton credits the watchful guidance of veteran guard Chris Paul for his newfound maturity, dedication and attention to detail.
“That's the only teammate that really pushes me,” Ayton said. “Like a big bro type push. Knowing what I got and that I ain't never thought that I had. I think he was the best thing that happened to my career.”
All told, it’s been a remarkable turnaround in an incredibly short amount of time. Ayton is suddenly poised to play the largest role of any young center in the Finals since at least Andrew Bynum of the 2010 Los Angeles Lakers. What’s more, he will almost certainly command a maximum rookie contract extension this summer. Not bad, considering that Ryan McDonough, the man who drafted Ayton, was fired before the top pick from the University of Arizona could even make his NBA debut.
“To see [Ayton’s] growth, I get goosebumps, seriously,” Paul said Sunday. “We had some heated conversations this season, especially earlier in the season. But I genuinely love him, the person that he is. To see everything that’s coming to him, national audience getting to see who he is and why he was the No. 1 pick, I couldn’t be happier for him.”