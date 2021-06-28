It wasn’t so much that Ayton’s rookie season with the Phoenix Suns got off to a dismal 2-11 start or that his first coach, Igor Kokoskov, was fired by the end of the year. The 6-foot-11 center was stuck living in the shadow of Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic, taken two spots behind him in the 2018 draft. Even if Ayton were to avoid the injuries that befell Sam Bowie and Greg Oden, he risked being defined as the latest center selected ahead of an all-timer like Michael Jordan or Kevin Durant.