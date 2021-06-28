But Hamey wasn’t willing to let her dream come true. He wrote back to her in June 1961 that “in a game dominated by men a young lady such as yourself would feel out of place in a dugout.”
“I am sure you can understand,” he wrote.
Goldman kept the letter on her bulletin board as a child. It now resides in her house, framed on the living room wall.
“Of course you’re disappointed, that’s something you really hope for and you really want,” Goldman said in a phone interview. “But, I kept that letter number one, because it was the Yankees, my love, the team … and, you never know. It’s a hope.”
“Did I ever think? I hoped, but I never imagined that this was going to happen at this stage in my life.”
But after her daughter Abby forwarded an email and a photo of the letter to the team, it found its way into the inbox of the current GM, Brian Cashman. And last week, on the 60th anniversary of Hamey’s note, Cashman surprised Goldman on a Zoom call with her family to deliver a different message: that she would finally be able to live out her dream.
“Here at the Yankees, we have championed to break down gender barriers in our industry. It is an ongoing commitment rooted in the belief that a woman belongs in everywhere a man does, including the dugout,” Cashman read to Goldman. “Despite the fact that six decades have passed since you first aspired to hold down the position as a New York Yankees bat girl, it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”
On Monday night, Goldman will serve as the honorary bat girl for the Yankees when they host the Los Angeles Angels, part of the team’s 2021 HOPE Week. The Yankees started that initiative in 2009, aiming for acts of goodwill that would provide hope and encouragement to others.
“It was one of the most amazing and thrilling and surreal experiences,” Goldman said about the Zoom call. “I’m just so excited about this. The people on that call were so gracious and so genuine. It was just amazing.”
Goldman, who spent 31 years as a social worker in the Westport school system, had no idea that the video call would end with her speaking to the Yankees. She has two grandchildren who just finished preschool and first grade, so she believed she was getting on a call to celebrate the end of their school years.
When Goldman and her husband Pete McLoughlin hopped on the call, she saw a few extra people she didn’t recognize. She assumed they were work colleagues of her daughter. Instead, it was members of the Yankees’ organization. Senior vice president and assistant general manager Jean Afterman, general partner Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal and Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole were also on the call.
Goldman’s daughter, Abby, had planned the surprise and the whole family was in on it.
“Next time you go on a Zoom call, never assume what’s going to happen,” Goldman said.
Goldman said she was completely dumbfounded and speechless at first, but once her emotions settled, she was overwhelmed with excitement.
She remembers the first time she walked into Yankee Stadium as an eight-year old. Her dad’s employer had box seats along the first base line and Goldman brought her glove in case a ball came her way. She remembers seeing the bat boys on the field and telling her dad “'I want to do that. I can do that. I know how to pick up the bat and throw a ball.' I remember saying I wanted to be a bat boy.”
She’s gone to both the old and new Yankee Stadium many times since, and while she never lived out her dream, her feelings inside the stadium have never changed.
“It does it to me every time,” Goldman said. “It was so magical. The smells and the sights and the sounds. Hearing that ball be hit, that crack, just unbelievable. It was bigger than life and there I was with my dad doing this.”
She’s excited to take in the whole experience and said the thought of sitting in the dugout and walking on the field is incomprehensible. And she won’t be alone.
Goldman is driving with her husband from their home in Connecticut to the stadium on Monday. She joked that she’s been checking maps of their route because she knows she can’t be late. The rest of her family — her two daughters, her son-in-law and two grandchildren — will also take in the experience with her.
“This dream of 60 years that didn’t happen is happening,” Goldman said. “It’s thanks to Abby, starting it going, and to the Yankees organization for being at the forefront of believing about breaking down those gender barriers.”
“The letter Brian Cashman wrote to me, it’s just beautiful and speaks a lot to who they are as an organization trying to do what’s right. … I picked the right team to be a fan of, didn’t I?”