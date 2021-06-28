“Here at the Yankees, we have championed to break down gender barriers in our industry. It is an ongoing commitment rooted in the belief that a woman belongs in everywhere a man does, including the dugout,” Cashman read to Goldman. “Despite the fact that six decades have passed since you first aspired to hold down the position as a New York Yankees bat girl, it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”