Though Espino (2-2) exited with a five-run lead and the Nationals still led 5-1 entering the eighth, he was in danger of not figuring into the decision when reliever Justin Miller surrendered back-to-back homers to Pete Alonso and Billy McKinney that made it 5-4 with nobody out. Miller then struck out Kevin Pillar, and closer Brad Hand entered to get the final two outs of the inning. After Zimmerman belted a first-pitch fastball to center field to extend the Nationals’ lead back to four, Hand pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 17th save in 19 opportunities, allowing Washington to win for the seventh time in nine games and for the 12th time in 15.