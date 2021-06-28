Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a homer and added another blast to begin the fifth, increasing his season total to 24, including 15 in June. He now has the most home runs by a Nationals player in any month since the franchise moved to Washington in 2005, surpassing Bryce Harper’s 13 in May 2015.
The left fielder is fourth in the majors in home runs, just two behind MLB leaders Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, and tied for the most leadoff homers (six). He needs four more homers in the Nationals’ next 13 games to set the team record for the most before the all-star break. And his 15 home runs over a 17-game span place him in the company of Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) as the only players ever to accomplish that feat.
Trea Turner and Gerardo Parra also homered Monday, giving Espino some cushion as he yielded only five hits and a walk while striking out three over five scoreless innings. He threw 67 pitches, permitting only singles, as the Nationals (38-38) moved to within three games of the Mets (40-34) atop the National League East.
Though Espino (2-2) exited with a five-run lead and the Nationals still led 5-1 entering the eighth, he was in danger of not figuring into the decision when reliever Justin Miller surrendered back-to-back homers to Pete Alonso and Billy McKinney that made it 5-4 with nobody out. Miller then struck out Kevin Pillar, and closer Brad Hand entered to get the final two outs of the inning. After Zimmerman belted a first-pitch fastball to center field to extend the Nationals’ lead back to four, Hand pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 17th save in 19 opportunities, allowing Washington to win for the seventh time in nine games and for the 12th time in 15.
Espino drew his third start this season after Erick Fedde, Monday’s originally scheduled starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a left oblique strain.
Washington’s pitching staff was already significantly compromised, most notably with Stephen Strasburg out because of nerve irritation in his neck. Manager Dave Martinez indicated Strasburg did not encounter any setbacks during a bullpen session Sunday during which he threw 25 pitches.
Also out are relievers Daniel Hudson (right elbow inflammation), Kyle Finnegan (left hamstring strain) and Will Harris, who is on the 60-day IL following surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
After considering starting Jefry Rodriguez, Martinez tabbed Espino with the memory of his most recent start in place of Max Scherzer offering promise for another productive outing. The 34-year-old collected the first win of his career June 16 by tossing five scoreless innings in a 3-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Martinez felt he made the most sense to open a tough homestand that continues with series against the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Espino was not the only Nationals player called into starting duty in a pinch. Parra patrolled center field in place of Victor Robles, who was hit by a pitch Sunday in a 5-1 road win against the Miami Marlins. Robles eventually entered Monday’s game in the ninth inning as a defensive replacement.
Parra, meanwhile, delighted the fan base in his first at-bat, depositing Mets starter Jerad Eickhoff’s 2-2 fastball over the wall in right field for a 3-0 Nationals lead in the second. It was the first homer of the season for recently recalled Parra, whose “Baby Shark” walk-up music became synonymous with the Nationals’ 2019 World Series run.
Parra added a double in the fourth, contributing to Washington’s total of 11 hits, eight of which went for extra bases.
The Mets got their first run in the seventh when Jeff McNeil delivered an RBI single off reliever Wander Suero.
