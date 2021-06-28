Soon after his departure from Liverpool in June 2010, Benítez donated £96,000 to the Hillsborough Family Support Group, which was founded by the families of the victims of the Hillsborough Disaster in April 1989, when 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death during an FA Cup match. He also has kept his home near Liverpool even though he has since moved on to jobs managing teams in Italy, Spain, China and elsewhere in England since his Liverpool tenure ended.