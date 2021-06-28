“This message has understandably caused some distress and worry for residents in the area. Due to the football language used, we suspect that it was aimed at Rafa Benítez — but whoever placed the message left it outside the wrong house,” Darren Taylor, detective inspector for the Merseyside Police, said in a statement released Monday.
“If anyone has information about who produced the banner or helped to put it up, please let us know as soon as possible.”
Everton fans have expressed dismay over the possible hiring of Benítez in part because of his time as manager of Liverpool, Everton’s in-city rival, from 2004 to 2010. In February 2007, Benítez repeatedly referred to Everton as “a small club” both before and after the teams’ Merseyside Derby match at Anfield, though in 2019 he attempted to explain that he was referring to Everton’s playing style in the 0-0 draw and not its stature in the Premier League.
“I made a mistake when I said it was a small club,” Benítez said on Sky Sports. “What I wanted to say was they are a small team because in this game I remember they had one chance.
“Liverpool fans were happy and the Evertonians were upset. But I didn’t want to say they were a small club, I wanted to say they were a small team.
“Some Evertonians, they come to me and say about what I did for the city, we have the charity, and all these things, so I have a very good connection with the city, not just the Liverpool fans.”
Soon after his departure from Liverpool in June 2010, Benítez donated £96,000 to the Hillsborough Family Support Group, which was founded by the families of the victims of the Hillsborough Disaster in April 1989, when 96 Liverpool fans were crushed to death during an FA Cup match. He also has kept his home near Liverpool even though he has since moved on to jobs managing teams in Italy, Spain, China and elsewhere in England since his Liverpool tenure ended.
Though they may not like the idea of Benítez leading their team — another banner hung outside Everton’s Goodison Park home field read “Listen to the fans. No to Rafa.” — many of the team’s supporters have condemned the threatening sign hung near his house.
“This is a truly shameful act, there’s no getting away from it. And really it’s got nothing to do with football,” Adam Jones, a journalist who covers Everton, wrote in the Liverpool Echo. “To do something this reprehensible shows a complete lack of intelligence or understanding of the situation which Everton find themselves in.”
Everton is looking for a manager after Carlo Ancelotti surprisingly announced earlier this month that he was leaving to begin a second stint as coach of Real Madrid in Spain. The Toffees have found it difficult to crack the upper tier of Premier League teams, with only one top four-finish and Champions League berth this century, and are hoping for more sustained success both in England and in the financially lucrative European competitions with a new stadium in the works.
Read more: