Spain had embarked on its usual high-possession attack early in Monday’s Euro 2020 round-of-16 game against Croatia, with La Furia Roja employing a whole lot of passes until it could find a seam in the opposing defense.

Here’s what happens when high-possession attacks go horribly wrong.

Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón’s extremely casual attempt to control a back pass from Pedri was a dismal failure, the own goal giving underdog Croatia a 1-0 lead in the early going. Pedri was credited with the goal, though it was clearly a joint effort.

“One of the strangest goals you’re ever likely to see in a major tournament, or even in a normal game,” ESPN announcer Derek Rae said.

There have been nine own goals through Euro 2020 group play and the early portion of the knockout round, which equals the number of own goals previously seen in the tournament’s entire history entering this year’s event. Four of the own goals this year have been credited to goalkeepers. Spain now has been involved in three of the own goals, as it also got two from Slovakia in the group-stage finale on Wednesday.

Here they are, in all their shameful glory. Somebody cue up the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music.

June 11, Turkey’s Merih Demiral vs. Italy

June 14, Poland’s Wojciech Szczęsny vs. Slovakia

June 15, Germany’s Mats Hummels vs. France

June 19, Portugal’s Rúben Dias vs. Germany

June 19, Portugal’s Raphaël Guerreiro vs. Germany

June 21, Finland’s Lukáš Hrádecký vs. Belgium

June 23, Slovakia’s Martin Dúbravka vs. Spain (a personal favorite!)

June 23, Slovakia’s Juraj Kucka vs. Spain