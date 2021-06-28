“One of the strangest goals you’re ever likely to see in a major tournament, or even in a normal game,” ESPN announcer Derek Rae said.
There have been nine own goals through Euro 2020 group play and the early portion of the knockout round, which equals the number of own goals previously seen in the tournament’s entire history entering this year’s event. Four of the own goals this year have been credited to goalkeepers. Spain now has been involved in three of the own goals, as it also got two from Slovakia in the group-stage finale on Wednesday.
Here they are, in all their shameful glory. Somebody cue up the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” theme music.
June 11, Turkey’s Merih Demiral vs. Italy
June 14, Poland’s Wojciech Szczęsny vs. Slovakia
June 15, Germany’s Mats Hummels vs. France
June 19, Portugal’s Rúben Dias vs. Germany
June 19, Portugal’s Raphaël Guerreiro vs. Germany
June 21, Finland’s Lukáš Hrádecký vs. Belgium
June 23, Slovakia’s Martin Dúbravka vs. Spain (a personal favorite!)
June 23, Slovakia’s Juraj Kucka vs. Spain