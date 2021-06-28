Back at home in State Farm Arena on Sunday, Young saw his latest hot-shooting performance go to waste courtesy of an unlucky ankle sprain. As Young backpedaled near the sideline late in the third quarter, his right foot inadvertently landed on the right foot of referee Sean Wright. Young fell to the court in pain, departed for the locker room and then moved tentatively when he tried to return to the court. By night’s end, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan opted to pull his star from the game because he was “obviously limping” and “couldn’t go back.”
Atlanta collapsed down the stretch with Young limited, managing just three baskets in the final seven minutes of a 113-102 loss to Milwaukee that gave the Bucks a 2-1 series lead. While the Hawks have survived a host of injuries to key players this season — including De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Cam Reddish — their playoff hopes now rest entirely on Young’s health.
Since dropping Game 1, Milwaukee has made a point to pummel Atlanta inside, racking up 56 points in the paint and drawing 21 free throw attempts in Game 3. That physical play set the stage for Khris Middleton, who scored 20 of his game-high 38 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks complete their comeback from a 15-point first-half deficit.
As Middleton buried an array of jumpers, Young mostly remained on the perimeter and passed the ball, appearing not to trust his ankle. Young hit one three-pointer upon his return, but he missed his final three shots and scored just three of his team-high 35 points in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Atlanta conceded a 17-4 closing push, unable to generate much flow without Young’s usual pick-and-roll playmaking and drives to the hoop.
“I wanted to go out and at least try,” Young said. “I got out there and hit my first three, and it really feels like I should be out there and keep fighting at least. … My blowby speed [was limited]. That’s a big part of my game: my ability to blow by anybody. When you’re on the left side and you’re trying to blow by, you’ve got to use your right foot.”
Young, who said his ankle was “sore” and “hurting,” didn’t walk with a limp or wear a wrap during his postgame news conference. The 22-year-old guard will undergo an MRI on Monday.
“I’m going to get as much treatment as I can,” Young said, when asked if he would play in Game 4 on Tuesday. “That’s the plan.”
The Hawks went 36-27 with Young and 5-4 without him during the regular season, numbers that don’t quite capture his indispensability. In the postseason, Young has appeared in all 15 of Atlanta’s games, posting team-highs with 37.9 minutes per game, 29.8 points per game and 9.5 assists per game.
In the first few minutes after Young’s injury, Atlanta was able to trade baskets and buy time without him. Down the stretch, though, Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished with 33 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, overwhelmed the Hawks. Middleton single-handedly outscored Atlanta 20-17 in the final period.
McMillan has leaned heavily on Young to initiate the offense, in part because he lacks good alternate options. Backup playmaker Lou Williams is tough to play in clutch moments due to his lack of size defensively, and Atlanta’s other guards, Bogdanovic and Kevin Huerter, are more effective as shooters rather than ballhandlers.
“[Young] tweaked his ankle and we had to go with some other options,” McMillan said of Atlanta’s untimely drought. “I thought we got some open looks in the fourth quarter [but] didn’t knock down those shots. They did a good job of making us pay when we didn’t get a basket in that fourth quarter. Middleton seemed like he was hitting everything. Giannis did a good job of keeping that momentum for those guys.”
The Bucks, who fell into a 17-4 hole to open the game, sensed Atlanta’s vulnerability and pounced to reclaim home-court advantage. Antetokounmpo said that Milwaukee was pleased that it handily won the rebounding battle and succeeded in coaxing Bogdanovic and Huerter into “taking tough shots” in isolation late in the fourth quarter.
Afterward, Young could only lament his “freaky bad accident,” noting that he didn’t realize that the official was behind him when he rolled his ankle.
“All my injuries have been because I’ve stepped on somebody’s foot,” he said, clearly frustrated. “It’s been a tough thing that I’ve had to deal with, but I’ve just got to be more mindful of where people’s feet are. I guess I have to have eyes behind my head now to watch the out-of-bounds lines with these refs.”
Young’s misfortune has clearly improved Milwaukee’s chances of reaching the Finals for the first time since 1974. Although the Bucks were up 2-0 in the 2019 East finals against the Toronto Raptors, their position feels far more secure this time around. Antetokounmpo and Middleton are more tested than they were two years ago, and the inexperienced Hawks are now coping with an injury that could bring their postseason joyride to a screeching halt.
“I wish [Young] a healthy recovery,” Antetokounmpo said. “Big focal point of their offense. I hope that he can be able to compete in Game 4. The Hawks definitely need him.”