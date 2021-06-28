“This is a special day for tennis,” former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker said on the BBC broadcast. “The standing ovations for some special members here in the Royal Box — and the players must feel it.”
Commentator Andrew Cotter called the scene “an emotional day for lots of people involved, and for everyone in the crowd to be here. It means a great deal to a great number of people.”
Among those present were NHS staff who led clinical trials, medical staff members who had cared for patients, and workers in communities. Tournament organizers plan to continue to give tickets to those who were on the pandemic’s front lines.
Tennis may have appeared normal, but England continues to battle covid-19, with the delta variant still prevalent. Spectators will be limited to 50 percent capacity until the final two days, when a full house of 15,000 will be admitted for the women’s and men’s championship matches July 10 and 11. All ticket holders must show proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative test taken within the previous 48 hours and remain masked when not in their seats.
Players and coaches are required to stay in designated London hotels rather than private accommodations in the village of Wimbledon, southwest of the city, as most prefer to do with their families and coaches. Spectators are required to wear masks while walking around the grounds but not while in their seats for matches.
The tournament is one of among roughly 20 sporting and cultural events granted exemptions to crowd limits by the government. Included are the remaining Euro 2020 soccer matches at Wembley Stadium, where England takes on Germany on Tuesday; golf’s British Open at Royal St. George’s, which expects to admit 32,000 daily; and Formula One’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 18.
