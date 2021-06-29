Antetokounmpo, though, brought a hush to the State Farm Arena crowd when he crashed to the court, clutching his left knee, after attempting to defend a lob to Hawks center Clint Capela. As Capela finished the contested dunk, Antetokounmpo appeared to hyperextend the knee while landing, and the two players became entangled as they tumbled to the baseline. Antetokounmpo rolled over in pain, grabbing for his knee, and remained on the court for several minutes.