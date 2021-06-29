Add Young and Antetokounmpo to the long list of standout players who have missed time during this injury-marred postseason, alongside Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. Young was a late scratch for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday because of a bone bruise in his right foot sustained when he inadvertently stepped on a referee’s foot during Game 3.
Antetokounmpo, though, brought a hush to the State Farm Arena crowd when he crashed to the court, clutching his left knee, after attempting to defend a lob to Hawks center Clint Capela. As Capela finished the contested dunk, Antetokounmpo appeared to hyperextend the knee while landing, and the two players became entangled as they tumbled to the baseline. Antetokounmpo rolled over in pain, grabbing for his knee, and remained on the court for several minutes.
Milwaukee’s training staff came to Antetokounmpo’s aid, and he was helped to the locker room by his older brother and teammate, Thanasis. As Antetokounmpo walked off the court, he stopped several times in evident pain, at one point draping a towel over his head. Unable to cope without their franchise star, the Bucks quickly fell into a deep hole.
Atlanta evened the best-of-seven series, and Game 5 is set for Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Thursday.
As the third quarter continued, Antetokounmpo briefly emerged from the tunnel, walking under his own power, but did not reenter the game and later returned to the locker room. Within a few minutes, Bucks General Manager Jon Horst headed in that direction, as well.
Milwaukee trailed, 62-52, at the time of Antetokounmpo’s injury, and Atlanta immediately ran off a 15-2 run as the shaken Bucks, who entered the night seemingly poised to take command of the series, struggled to collect themselves.
Lou Williams, filling in for Young as a starter, led the Hawks with a game-high 21 points, eight assists and five rebounds. Bogdan Bogdanovic added 20 points as six Atlanta players finished in double figures.
Antetokounmpo is the highest-profile player remaining in the playoffs, averaging 29.2 points, 13 rebounds and 5.4 assists in the postseason entering Game 5. The five-time all-star is seeking his first Finals appearance after the Bucks blew a 2-0 lead in the 2019 East finals to the Toronto Raptors and suffered a second-round upset against the Miami Heat in last year’s NBA bubble.
Entering Game 5, Antetokounmpo had been nursing a calf injury. He started slowly on Tuesday, going scoreless in the first quarter while air balling a pair of free throws in the second. But Antetokounmpo started the second half well, making a series of baskets and blocking a Capela shot before going down. Antetokounmpo departed with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes.
In addition to his signature physicality, Antetokounnmpo has long enjoyed excellent durability, appearing in 92 percent of Milwaukee’s regular season games during his eight-year career. An ankle injury sidelined him for the Bucks’ season-ending loss last year.