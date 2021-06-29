“We are being put in a position where we are blessed to be part of that history,” England striker Marcus Rashford, who was all of 12 years old the last time the two sides played an elimination game, said last week. “Our main focus is to win the game, but if we do it gets put in history. That’s how great teams are remembered for many, many years. There is no point fearing the past. You can’t go back and change it. What we can change is the result of the next game and put ourselves in the best possible position to win.”