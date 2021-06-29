The two sides will meet again Tuesday at Wembley with a spot in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on the line (noon Eastern, ESPN). For England, it’s yet another chance to prove it belongs in the same realm as the Germans. For Die Mannschaft, it’s seemingly just another game.
“I would never describe England as Germany’s biggest rivals,” former Germany player Dietmar Hamann told the Telegraph this week. “Our big rivals have always been seen as the most likely to challenge us.”
Even England seems to have accepted its fate, as told in a famous quote from former player Gary Lineker after a loss to Germany in the 1990 World Cup semifinals: “Football is a simple game; 22 men chase a ball for 90 minutes and at the end, the Germans win.”
England and Germany have played four times in the knockout round of an international tournament since that 1966 World Cup final, and all four have gone to the latter, often in excruciating fashion for the former:
1970 World Cup quarterfinals: Gerd Müller’s goal in the 108th minute ended England’s hopes of a repeat title and completed Germany’s comeback from a 2-0 deficit in a 3-2 victory.
1990 World Cup semifinals: Lineker’s goal in the 80th minute tied the score at 1, and the match went to penalty kicks. Germany won the shootout, 4-3.
1996 European Championship semifinals: Another 1-1 draw after 120 minutes, another Germany win in penalty kicks. Gareth Southgate, now England’s manager, infamously had his attempt saved by Andreas Köpke, and that was the difference at Wembley. I wonder if that will come up in the broadcast Tuesday?
2010 World Cup round of 16: In the 39th minute, Frank Lampard’s shot hit the crossbar and clearly crossed over the line, but the referee wouldn’t allow a goal that would have tied the score at 2. Thomas Müller scored twice in the second half, and Germany won, 4-1.
And it hasn’t mattered where the teams have played. Germany has won six of the last seven matches played at Wembley Stadium, the outlier a 0-0 international-friendly draw in 2017. England’s last win over a German team at its home base came in 1975.
The two teams do appear to be on different trajectories heading into Tuesday’s game. The average age of England’s players is a young 25, meaning most of them do not have memories of past failures against Germany seared into their brains, and the Three Lions still could be feeling the momentum of their run to the World Cup semifinals three years ago.
Germany, on the other hand, is at something approaching low ebb in Joachim Löw’s final go-round as manager. Die Mannschaft exited the 2018 World Cup in the group stage after just one victory, the first time it had failed to advance to the knockout round since 1978. Its lone win in the Euro 2020 group stage, 4-2 over Portugal, was aided by the novelty of two Portuguese own goals in the span of four minutes, and its defensive lapses continued in a 2-2 draw with a Hungarian team that didn’t make it out of Group F.
So maybe, just maybe, this is finally England’s time to dispatch the rival that doesn’t even consider it a rivalry.
“We are being put in a position where we are blessed to be part of that history,” England striker Marcus Rashford, who was all of 12 years old the last time the two sides played an elimination game, said last week. “Our main focus is to win the game, but if we do it gets put in history. That’s how great teams are remembered for many, many years. There is no point fearing the past. You can’t go back and change it. What we can change is the result of the next game and put ourselves in the best possible position to win.”