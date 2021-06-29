— Not to be outdone, defending World Cup champion France also surrendered a late 3-1 lead, with Switzerland scoring in the 81st and 90th minute to even things up. And after a scoreless stretch of extra time, Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer — who at one point during the group stage had to leave his team to be with his wife as she gave birth to their second daughter — denied French star Kylian Mbappé during the penalty kick shootout, giving the generally unsung soccer nation its first trip to an international quarterfinal since 1954.