Here’s a quick look back at how each round-of-16 game was nuts in its own special way:
— Denmark, missing its best player who nearly died on the pitch after suffering cardiac arrest in its group-stage opener, advanced to the Euro quarterfinals for the first time in 17 years with a thunderous 4-0 win over Wales on Saturday. It was the Danes’ second straight match with at least four goals, something that had never been done previously in the tournament.
— Italy, the most impressive team in group play, defeated plucky Austria, 2-1, in a match in which all three goals came in extra time. The Azzurri conceded a goal for the first time in 1,168 minutes of international play, a world record.
— Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt got a red card for a blatant hand ball on a goal-scoring opportunity in the 55th minute, and the Czech Republic took advantage with two second-half goals in a 2-0 win over a Dutch team that had won all three of its group-stage matches.
— Thorgan Hazard’s 42nd-minute goal was the only scoring as Belgium ended Portugal’s hopes of a repeat Euro title. The Red Devils hung on despite being without star Kevin De Bruyne for most of the second half because of an ankle injury. They also kept Cristiano Ronaldo off the score sheet for the first time in the tournament.
— Monday’s sheer insanity began with Spain’s 5-3 extra-time win over Croatia, which began the scoring when Spanish goalkeeper Unai Simón let the ball skip past him on a casual back pass from teammate Pedri. Spain recovered nicely for a 3-1 lead, but Croatia scored twice after the 84th minute to force extra time, only to have Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal find the net over the final 30 minutes.
— Not to be outdone, defending World Cup champion France also surrendered a late 3-1 lead, with Switzerland scoring in the 81st and 90th minute to even things up. And after a scoreless stretch of extra time, Swiss goalkeeper Yann Sommer — who at one point during the group stage had to leave his team to be with his wife as she gave birth to their second daughter — denied French star Kylian Mbappé during the penalty kick shootout, giving the generally unsung soccer nation its first trip to an international quarterfinal since 1954.
And so the Euro 2020 quarterfinals are nearly set:
Friday
Switzerland vs. Spain in St. Petersburg (noon Eastern, ESPN)
Belgium vs. Italy in Munich (3 p.m. Eastern, ESPN)
Saturday
Czech Republic vs. Denmark in Baku (noon Eastern, ESPN)
England/Germany vs. Sweden/Ukraine (3 p.m. Eastern, ABC)