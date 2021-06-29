The left-hander becomes an interesting test case for MLB’s new policy, which frustrated some players when it was announced because of its zero-tolerance policy for substances of any kind and because of the room it seemed to leave umpires as they make determinations on what, exactly, constitutes a sticky substance.
Umpire Phil Cuzzi and his crew ejected Santiago on Sunday after they found something on his glove during a routine check after his outing. All four umpires inspected his glove and determined a foreign substance was present inside, according to a person familiar with the process. So the umpires confiscated the glove, which was bagged by an official and sent to MLB headquarters in New York.
But according to a person familiar with the process, the decision to suspend Santiago was based on the same authority used to eject him from Sunday’s game: that of the umpires on the field. MLB rules say the umpire is the “sole judge” of whether a player has violated rules against foreign substances, meaning the glove did not undergo further examination when it reached the league office.
Santiago denied he was using anything that violated MLB policy, which allows pitchers to use sweat and rosin but not to combine rosin with other everyday substances, such as sunscreen, because of the stickiness that can result.
“I know I didn’t use anything today,” Santiago told reporters Sunday. “It’s just sweat and rosin. They’re going to inspect it, do all the science stuff behind it and it’s going to end up sweat and rosin.”
But while pitchers are allowed to use rosin — so much so that a bag is provided on every big league pitcher’s mound — MLB rules prohibit them from applying it to their gloves.
“Neither shall the pitcher nor any other player be permitted to apply rosin from the bag to his glove,” reads Rule 6.02(d), meaning that even if Santiago only had rosin on his glove, he could still be in violation.
The June 15 memo that MLB sent to its teams informing them of the increased enforcement of rules against foreign substances also addressed rosin in gloves: “Although pitchers may continue to use the rosin bag as contemplated by the rules, Official Baseball Rule 6.02(d) prohibits players from applying rosin from the bag to their gloves.”
In its news release announcing the suspension, MLB did not disclose exactly what it found in Santiago’s glove upon investigation. If, as Santiago claimed, there was rosin on his glove, his case highlights some of the gray area around the new policy, which some pitchers say goes too far in banning substances that merely help pitchers gain grip but do not help them change the way their pitches move.
The crackdown on foreign substances, which began last week, was not meant to catch pitchers using rosin. Instead, it targeted what MLB referred to as more “brazen” violations of the foreign substance rule — using Spider Tack or other chemically optimized and absurdly sticky substances that can help pitchers improve their spin rate and performance. Those mixing rosin and sunscreen into a surprisingly sticky compound are now banned from doing so, too.
But rosin has been a mainstay before and after the policy change. In fact, many big-name hurlers have turned to rosin more since the ban than ever before.
After a game last week in which Philadelphia Phillies Manager Joe Girardi asked umpires to check Max Scherzer’s hair for foreign substances, the Washington Nationals ace told reporters he had started wiping his hand on his head to accumulate sweat because he was sick of licking his fingers and tasting the rosin on his hand as he tried to get better grip.
Santiago has spent 10 seasons in the major leagues, pitching for the White Sox, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets and Mariners. The reliever has a 1-1 record and a 2.65 ERA in nine appearances covering 17 innings this season, his first with Seattle.