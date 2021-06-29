“I’m not going up there trying to hit home runs,” Schwarber said. “But whenever you can start the game off there with a [home] run and then add one later, it’s definitely a good feeling. I wouldn’t say that I haven’t felt locked in before, but the home runs, sure, that’s definitely been a little surprise. But I just want to keep doing the consistent work day in and day out.”
As much of an outlier as this streak has been, there are actually ample reasons to believe the torrid pace could continue through the summer.
Start with this surprise: Schwarber really isn’t getting lucky at the plate. Based on the exit velocity and launch angle of each ball put in play, we would expect him to have 23 home runs, just one fewer than his actual home run rate, per data from TruMedia. Compare that to the majors’ other home run leaders: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 26 home runs, but we’d expect him to have only 20 after accounting for the aforementioned factors. Fernando Tatis, Jr. has the third-most home runs with 25, but we’d expect 22 based on how he is hitting the ball. In other words, Schwarber’s performance doesn’t appear to be a fluke.
A consistent long ball threat in Chicago, Schwarber averaged 31 home runs from 2017 to 2019 as a member of the Cubs before slumping a bit in 2020 (.188 average with 11 home runs and a .393 slugging percentage over 224 plate appearances). Still, preseason projections at FanGraphs estimated Schwarber would hit 32 home runs in 2021. That has since been revised upward to between 42 to 46 home runs depending on the projection system.
Much of Schwarber’s upward trajectory can be attributed to two major reasons. When he joined Washington on a one-year deal this offseason, he worked with Nationals hitting coach Kevin Long to become more “squatty” at the plate, a switch that hadn’t paid dividends until Schwarber was moved up in the order to the leadoff spot. That’s when we start to see a confluence between his swing plane and the types of pitches the slugger was seeing.
Leadoff hitters, especially in their first at-bat of the game, tend to see more fastballs. Since batting leadoff, Schwarber has indeed seen more fastballs during his first plate appearance of the game. In those situations, a fastball is offered to him 53 percent of the time. He saw a fastball in his first plate appearance just 41 percent of the time when he was batting in any other lineup slot in 2021. Historically he has fared well against fastballs, batting .251 with .539 slugging and a home run rate of nearly seven percent, twice the league average, over his seven-year career.
By squatting more at the plate rather than standing upright, Schwarber can better stay under the pitch with a quick swing, which in turn rewards him with more power. This is much more effective against. Now, instead of hitting a hard groundball or a weak flyball, he is smacking the ball on the sweet spot of the bat more often. As a result, Schwarber is 6-for-11 with three home runs against fastballs during his first plate appearance as Washington’s leadoff hitter.
His second and third plate appearances feature more “soft” pitches, like change-ups and splitters, but he’s handled those well too, batting .273 with two home runs over 12 plate appearances from the leadoff spot. Once he gets to his fourth and possibly fifth plate appearances, it’s more likely the bullpen has taken over, again making fastballs the pitch he sees the most often.
Many of the home runs he’s hit as a lead off batter have been on pitches either up in the zone or on the outside of the plate, with Monday night’s home runs coming off an inside pitch for the first time in 2021 and also off a slider. In other words, he’s mashing just about every pitch in every location.
“We’re trying everything,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said of Schwarber. “We’re pitching him in, away, right, down, up, bouncing balls. We’re trying everything there. This guy’s swinging a hot bat. He hasn’t just done it against us, we’re watching highlights of him doing it against other teams.”
Having Trea Turner and Juan Soto in the No. 2 and No. 3 spot helps Schwarber get a steady diet of fastballs, too, since if pitchers get too cute and miss the strike zone, they face greater danger with a runner on base. All three hitters have a walk rate above 10 percent, too, making this trio very difficult to keep off the base paths. Moreover, Turner is batting .339 with a .968 OPS from the second spot since Schwarber assumed leadoff duties, while Soto is batting .291 with a .753 OPS. Since Schwarber was penciled in as the No. 1 spot of the batting order on June 13, no team in the majors has gotten more production from its first three hitters than Washington. Schwarber, Turner and Soto combine for a 1.243 OPS and .503 weighted on-base average, both light-years ahead of the league averages for the same (.797 and .342, respectively).
The warmer weather will also help Schwarber’s hot streak endure. Home run rates have been historically higher in July and August than the previous months. From 2008 to 2019 the average home run rate in the majors floats upward from March and April until the end of August before dipping back down in September. The average flyball distance also rises from 216.7 feet in March and April to 320.3 feet in August before dropping back to 316.8 feet in September. That gives Schwarber two more full months of prime homer-hitting weather.
The summer schedule could further help him. The Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles and Philadelphia Phillies in July and the Toronto Blue Jays and Phillies again in August, clubs that have been giving up home runs at an above-average rate. Washington will also travel to some of the most hitter-friendly parks of 2021 during July and August. Oriole Park at Camden Yards (9th most hitter-friendly park for left-handed hitters), Petco Park (6th) and Oracle Park (10th) are on the slate for July, with a trip to Truist Park (1st) in August and September. The Nats will also get a series at the Great American Ball Park (2nd) against the Cincinnati Reds in the season’s final full month.
It’s likely opposing pitchers will begin limiting the number of fastballs against Schwarber in the days ahead, and history suggests Schwarber will eventually fall off his torrid pace. Still, there are plenty of signs that point to a sustained high level of longballs in the months ahead.