The reminder was directly related to the fact that the Mystics had just six players available for the game against Connecticut at Entertainment and Sports Arena — the “Select Six,” Thibault dubbed them — after waiving three players Monday and still having four sidelined with injuries.
“Think about AAU basketball,” Thibault said before the game. “Everyone take their two minutes of rest and move on. It’s funny. When kids are young and everything else they all want to play a lot. Well, here’s your chance.”
The “Select Six” were no match for the loaded Sun, and the Mystics fell, 90-71, in a game they never led. The loss wasn’t exactly unexpected after Thibault purposely left his team shorthanded. The league deadline for player contracts to be fully guaranteed was Monday, so teams around the league made a variety of moves to manipulate their salary cap and roster space.
“It’s tough, but nobody’s going to be like, ‘Oh, my God, they only have six players. Let me be nice,’” Mystics guard Ariel Atkins said. “Nobody cares. It is what it is. We have to figure out a way to keep it pushing and find ways to get better during a game and not lay down and die.”
The Mystics (7-9) waived Kiara Leslie, Stella Johnson and Megan Gustafson, and Elena Delle Donne (back), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), Natasha Cloud (ankle) and Erica McCall (knee) are still out with injuries. Leslie wasn’t earning many minutes, Johnson had only played six games, and Gustafson was a hardship addition because of the injuries.
Any of them can be re-signed to seven-day contracts, and Thibault said he plans to sign two players Thursday. He said Monday that Gustafson was likely to return.
The thought process is to have more flexibility to add other players down the road without being tied to guaranteed contracts. Thibault knew his team would be in a tough spot numbers-wise for one or two games before the Olympic break, which starts for the Mystics after their July 10 game at Chicago.
That left Tina Charles, Atkins, Sydney Wiese, Leilani Mitchell and Theresa Plaisance starting, with Shavonte Zellous available off the bench. The pregame layup line was … not much of a line.
“Number one, it shows the heart that a bunch of our players have that had to go through this tonight,” Thibault said. “That’s a good lesson for a lot of people. You’re dealt bad hands. How do you handle it? Do you cry about it? Do you mope or do you go out and play and give it your best effort? Clearly we made mistakes and clearly we were overmatched physically in size and everything else, but I’m proud of those six players for what they did.
“ … As we go forward and get people healthy and, hopefully, after the break have some reinforcements there, then I like our chances going down the stretch of the season.”
Making matters more difficult for the home team was the fact that Jonquel Jones returned from a stint playing in the FIBA European Championship with Bosnia. Jones was considered by many to be the MVP front-runner, averaging 21.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks before she left. She was also shooting a blistering 56.8 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from behind the arc.
Jones, a former George Washington star, didn’t miss a beat, pouring in 14 points in the first quarter and finishing with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Jasmine Thomas (Oakton High) finished with 21 points for Connecticut (11-5), and Brionna Jones (Maryland) added 14.
Charles, the WNBA’s leading scorer, scored 26, but the Mystics just didn’t have enough firepower. Atkins chipped in 19 points and five assists while Plaisance had 10 points and seven rebounds. Washington shot just 38.1 percent as a team and 33.3 percent from behind the arc. It was also outrebounded, 52-13.
“Our mind wasn’t just really on the six, it was just like how can we compete, how can we play our minutes hard as much as we can,” Charles said. “Times like this is what’s going to allow us to persevere after the Olympic break. It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. We get everybody healthy after the Olympic break, and we can just make a run and play good basketball.”