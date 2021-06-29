Ease and dependability helped get Knorr back on a major league coaching staff this season. But he’s lying about the lack of responsibilities, grin on his face.
“When I was a bench coach, you always put out big fires,” Knorr said at Truist Park in Atlanta this month. “Now, coaching first base, it’s little tiny fires. That’s it, and I love it.”
A not-so-tiny fire? Running the Nationals’ much-improved prevention of steals. Their catchers, Yan Gomes and Alex Avila, entered the week ranked second in baseball with a caught stealing percentage of 37. A lot of the credit goes to Gomes, who had thrown out 15 of the 37 runners who had tried to steal against him. And another factor is that Avila, 34, is a much better defender than Kurt Suzuki, who shared the position with Gomes in the previous two seasons. The Nationals ranked 26th in caught stealing percentage in 2020 (16.4) and 24th in 2019 (21.8).
Knorr, then, is a subtle change making an even subtler difference. He studies film of opposing base stealers before each series. Whenever a batter reaches base, he moves to the dugout steps, eyes the situation and tells pitchers to throw over to first, mix in a slide step or hold the ball for a bit to change their rhythm. His job is to keep the pitchers from becoming too predictable.
The goal, typically, is to prevent attempts and keep the double play intact. If runners do go, Knorr wants their jump to be as late as possible. Knorr operates with the full-field vision of a former catcher. The shift for him is that, after managing at four levels of the minors and serving as the Nationals’ bench coach for four years — and their bullpen coach before that — Knorr communicates with signs now, not words. Pitching coach Jim Hickey talks to the pitchers. Bullpen coach Henry Blanco talks to the catchers.
As a player, Knorr never liked receiving a plan over and over, whether coaches were aligned or off-message. So he took this new role and stepped back.
“I tell the players at the beginning of the season: ‘If I give you a slide step, that means you’re too long to the plate. … If I have you hold the ball and step off, that means I think you’re coming set and delivery at the same time, every time. … If I tell you to pick off, it means we think that guy could steal and we’re going to work him,’ ” explained Knorr, 52, of his approach with the pitching staff and catchers. “It’s like giving them reminders. If you’re doing the same thing every time, a few seconds and go, they’re going to take a walking lead and get you, easy steal.
“I like to think I’m in their head a bit, just enough to think about it and keep us from giving up a base.”
Knorr has been with the Nationals since they moved to Washington in 2005, starting as the manager of the Class A Savannah Sand Gnats. He was in the woodwork before Ryan Zimmerman was drafted, before Mike Rizzo became general manager, long before Martinez was hired as the manager four falls ago. And he has always prided himself on saying yes.
Manage the Fresno Grizzles, a Class AAA affiliate across the country? Sure.
Run the alternate site in Fredericksburg during a pandemic? Sure.
Coach first base for a reshaped staff under Martinez? Sure, but that one surprised him.
At the end of last season, Martinez asked Knorr for the contact information of a mutual friend whom Martinez wanted to hire as first base coach. It fell through because the friend landed with another team. When Martinez called Knorr back, Knorr was racking his brain for other suggestions. He fully expected to manage the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings, to find a new place in a new city for the fourth straight summer, leading a new affiliate. Then Martinez offered him the job.
“I was really shocked,” Knorr recalled. “I’ve known Davey for years, and he’s always told me he wants me on staff, but I’m smart enough to know how difficult that is in reality.”
“He’s been tremendous,” Martinez said of Knorr, who had similar duties as a bench coach for Davey Johnson and Matt Williams. “I gave him the whole base running thing on his own, controlling the running game, and he’s done really well at it.”
A baseball lifer, Knorr has three more goals for a career that began in 1986, when the Toronto Blue Jays drafted him in the 10th round. Above all else, he still wants to manage in the big leagues. But knowing there are only 30 chances to, he is interested in being a catching coordinator or field coordinator, two positions focused on teaching young players.
Mostly, though, Knorr doesn’t dwell on the future. The Nationals need him here, leaning on the dugout steps, looking for tiny ways to control the space from first to second. In June, Gomes rushed a throw as the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu was attempting a steal. It flew high and wide, LeMahieu was safe, and Knorr made a mental note, later bringing it to Blanco, who relayed it to Gomes.
Because LeMahieu has below-average speed, Knorr felt Gomes had much more time than he took. He wanted Gomes to be mindful of his “internal clock,” knowing the difference a second, a half-second or a millisecond can make.
“You have to convince pitchers or catchers that these details matter, and these guys get that,” Knorr said. “Because what really matters is 90 feet. Ninety feet is a long way and gets the other team that much closer to scoring. We have to care a lot about 90 feet.”
