After all these years, as he shuffles between the dugout and first base, Randy Knorr considers himself a middle man, in charge of nothing and a few things at the same time. He jokes that first base coaches have zero responsibility. He will often finish his daily steps — a few laps around the concourse, maybe some ramps — and sit on the bench, smiling, while others stir into action around him. Then he will hit grounders with a fungo bat, chat with an old friend, watch film or lend an ear to the manager, Dave Martinez, whom Knorr first met in Tampa in the 1990s, when the two took batting practice and fished their way through each winter.