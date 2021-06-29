The surging Nationals followed with two more homers to back starter Joe Ross on the way to a 4-3 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at steamy Nationals Park to remain on the heels of the New York Mets for first place in the National League East.
Washington could not exhale, however, until closer Brad Hand got the final three outs after allowing a leadoff homer in the ninth to Mike Zunino to pull the Rays within a run.
Despite the drama, the Nationals (39-38) climbed above .500 for the first time since winning their season opener April 6. They were powered by an early flurry that included homers from Juan Soto, his ninth and first at home, in the first inning and Victor Robles’s first homer of the season in the second.
Schwarber set the stage for Washington’s second straight multihomer game by launching Mets starter Rich Hill’s first pitch, a four-seam fastball, off the facing of the third deck in right field. The homer traveled 434 feet with an exit velocity of 112.1 mph.
The former Chicago Cub who came to Washington on a one-year deal in January has 16 homers in 18 games and 12 in his past 10, matching Albert Belle in 1995 for most home runs in a 10-game span. Schwarber’s 25 homers are tied for most in the National League.
His 16 home runs in June are the second most in the month in big league history, trailing Sammy Sosa’s 20 in 1998 when the Cubs slugger finished with 66 homers. Schwarber on Monday had joined Sosa, also in ’98, and Barry Bonds (2001) as the only players with 15 homers over 17 games.
Schwarber needs three more homers over the next 12 games to set the Nationals’ record for most by the all-star break.
Ross, meantime, didn’t waste the early support, working 6⅓ innings and allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and two walks. The right-hander was coming off one of his better performances of the season with seven shutout innings Thursday in a 7-3 victory over the Miami Marlins.
Reliever Sam Clay got the final two outs in the seventh, Austin Voth worked a perfect eighth, and Hand collected his 18th save in 20 opportunities.
The ideal scenario that failed to unfold was for Ross again to work deep into the game with the hope of alleviating additional stress from a taxed and injury-riddled bullpen that became further depleted when Tanner Rainey was placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress reaction in his right tibia.
The move, retroactive to Monday, is just the latest malady to befall a bullpen already without Daniel Hudson (right elbow inflammation), Kyle Finnegan (left hamstring strain) and Will Harris, who is on the 60-day IL following surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome.
Hudson is scheduled to throw from the mound perhaps as early as Wednesday, according to Martinez, with the Nationals’ compromised bullpen facing 13 games in as many days leading to the all-star break. It didn’t help matters Monday night when Martinez used four relievers in an 8-4 win against the New York Mets after Washington blew a 5-0 lead.
Justin Miller allowed back-to-back homers in the eighth Monday and the next day was designated for assignment on a busy afternoon of transactions. The Nationals also called up right-hander pitcher Ryne Harper and selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Kyle Lobstein, both from Class AAA Rochester.
So depleted is the relief corps that Martinez didn’t rule out using utility pitcher Paolo Espino on Tuesday after he spot started against the Mets in place of injured Erick Fedde, working five scoreless innings on 67 pitches. Fedde originally was slated to start until a left oblique strain sent him to the 10-day DL Sunday.