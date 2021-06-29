“Pavlo has tremendous upside and possesses the size and skill to significantly bolster our frontcourt,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “We look forward to him joining us in College Park.”
The 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward appeared in eight games for the Sun Devils, totaling 33 minutes and three points. Dziuba is the fourth scholarship transfer Turgeon has brought in this offseason. Maryland had already added Rhode Island point guard Fatts Russell and Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, who could both start immediately. Sophomore Ian Martinez, formerly a guard at Utah, may have a role off the bench.
Dziuba fills Maryland’s last remaining scholarship spot. If Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala both return for their senior seasons after exploring professional opportunities, the Terps will have all 13 available spots filled. Ayala and Wiggins have not publicly announced their plans for next season.
Even with the addition of Wahab, Maryland still needed depth in the frontcourt. Center Chol Marial, who played sparingly for the Terps, left the program and transferred to Oregon State this offseason, and reserve forward Galin Smith graduated.
Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 starting forward, will be back for his junior season. He will presumably start alongside Wahab. Julian Reese, a freshman forward from Baltimore, could also have a significant role, depending on how quickly the former four-star recruit adapts to the college level.
Turgeon also added walk-on forward Simon Wright, a 6-foot-7 graduate transfer from Elon, and Arnaud Revaz, who only appeared in five games last season, will be a sophomore. Wright, Revaz and Dziuba will serve as reserves.
