Breaking: Serena Williams retired from her first-round match at Wimbledon on Tuesday after an injury from an on-court slip.

Williams, 39, was seeking an eighth Wimbledon title that would have tied Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors. But she slipped on a slick Centre Court in the first set of her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich and hurt her leg, limping off the court in tears after she was unable to continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.