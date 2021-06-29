“Tanya is one of the most important figures in this organization, and that has only become more true over the last 18 months as her involvement has deepened,” Daniel Snyder said in a release from the team. “Publicly, many know Tanya for her incredible and impactful work in breast cancer awareness and her leadership of our charitable foundation. But behind the scenes, she has had a profound impact on the direction of the Washington Football Team. She was instrumental in our decision to evolve the brand and modernize our fan experience – including the entertainment team.”