During the opening stage Saturday, there were two big pileups, the first of which was caused by a spectator. Marc Madiot, a sports director from the Groupama FDJ team, was alarmed by the sight of riders sprawled across the pavement in both instances. ““My wife does not want to see my son on a bike,” he said Saturday. “It’s been years that we are talking about (safety), we need to find solutions. It’s not bike racing anymore. One day there will be dead people.”