The lawsuits purport a link between Kay’s continued employment and his alleged illicit distribution of pain killers. “Why would the Angels promote a drug addict to an executive position, which granted him access to the Angels’ players, such that he was constantly seen hanging out with players in the locker room, on the team plane, and in their hotel rooms?” the complaints read. “The answer to this question became obvious when Kay admitted to DEA investigators he had been providing illegal opioids to at least six Angels’ players.”