It was the first day of the second weekend for DMV Live at DeMatha, one of two local summer basketball events meant to showcase players to college recruiters. The program began in 2019, when the NCAA made an effort to incorporate the high school basketball community in the summer recruiting period by establishing scholastic events.
The program produced mixed results in its opening year and was put on hold last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, but this June featured two events in the D.C. area: one in Maryland at DeMatha and one in D.C., held at Gonzaga. The two-weekend schedule, populated mostly by local private school programs, gave some teams five or more opportunities to face off against stiff competition in front of big-name coaches such as Villanova’s Jay Wright, Maryland’s Mark Turgeon, Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing and North Carolina’s Hubert Davis.
In a normal year, the event would be a rare opportunity for players to represent their high schools outside of the winter season and put on a show for a group of college coaches who might not otherwise see them. But this year, after the pandemic all but halted the recruiting cycle for more than a year, events such as DMV Live felt even more crucial.
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity, because I feel like I was underrecruited and this is an opportunity to get bigger-name schools to understand who I really am as a player,” St. Stephen’s/St. Agnes rising senior Devin Ceasar said.
Ceasar spent the first three years of his high school career at St. Mary’s Ryken before transferring to the Saints and reclassifying to the Class of 2022. In the last two months, the speedy guard has seen his recruitment pick up, with schools such as Fordham, St. Joseph’s and UNC-Wilmington offering him scholarships. After a strong performance at DeMatha, Ceasar picked up an offer from Virginia Tech, his first Power Five suitor.
“If I had stayed a 2021 I would have never gotten this opportunity,” he said. “It feels great because I know how much work I put in, and now the work is paying off.”
Even for prospects who had already secured long lists of offers, the live events provided a chance to see some of the coaches who had previously only been available on Zoom. Coaches were not allowed to speak directly to players in person at the event, but they could watch from the sideline and then text or call — which many did throughout the day.
For DeMatha forward Tyrell Ward, one of the top-ranked 2022 prospects playing at the DeMatha event, just moving the recruiting process off the Internet felt like a relief.
“The last year was a lot of Zoom, a lot of phone calls. It was pretty weird, I’m not gonna lie,” said Ward, who has offers from Indiana, Georgetown and Maryland, among others. “Actually seeing some of these coaches on the sideline was kind of surreal.”
During the two weeks of the event, Ward picked up new offers from Louisville and Virginia.
But not every player at the event was getting Division I offers, and not every coach on the sideline was there to give them. The variety of players and coaches present is one of the biggest differences between the live events and the AAU programs that normally dominate the summer basketball calendar. Marc Stern, director of the DeMatha event, said he took great pride in that fact.
“If you’re going to Peach Jam or another big event like that, there’s only going to be D-I coaches there,” Stern said. “At this event, we have tons of D-IIIs, tons of D-IIs, NAIA, juco. There’s a wide array of every level represented here.”
While this second batch of live events seemed to have a positive impact on local prospects, there is one glaring issue yet to be solved: the involvement of public schools. For local public programs in Maryland and Northern Virginia, the idea of a scholastic event outside of the school year calendar poses complications.
While Northern Virginia has yet to grant its schools access to any of these events, the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association delegated that decision to individual counties this spring. That decision was made well after these events had populated their schedules, and not every county acted upon it, but six Prince George’s County schools joined the one-weekend D.C. event.
Stern expressed a hope that the issue of public schools missing out could be resolved in the near future as his event and others continue to grow. He pointed to the first weekend’s first game as a sign of how big the live period has become.
“At 12, when the ball tipped on that very first game, it was more crowded here than any other game,” Stern said. “And that’s strictly attributed to people just being excited and able to get back in the gym to play and recruit.”
More basketball news
Paul VI guard Dug McDaniel committed to Michigan this month. The four-star Panthers guard continues the pipeline from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference to Ann Arbor and will join former Gonzaga star Terrance Williams and DeMatha star Hunter Dickinson on the Wolverines.
Former Gonzaga guard Judah Mintz committed to Pittsburgh this month. Mintz, a four-star 2022 prospect, recently announced he would transfer to Oak Hill (Va.) for his senior year.
