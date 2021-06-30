Be reminded during this Olympic year that the college athletes on Team USA in nonrevenue sports have been able to cash in through the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee — excelling in sports maintained from the sweat of Black male labor. Ohio State wrestler Kyle Snyder, who prepped at Good Counsel, earned upward of $300,000 in 2016 when winning Olympic gold in Rio de Janeiro before returning to the Buckeyes to continue his college career. J.T. Barrett, the quarterback of that year’s third-ranked Ohio State football team that brought in $220 million in revenue, got a goody bag for getting the team to the Fiesta Bowl.