The cause for the whispers and consternation: Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee and was forced from action in the third quarter of a 110-88 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday. His level of pain, the nature of the injury and the quick timeline of the series throws into question Antetokounmpo’s short-term availability.
While few details about Antetokounmpo’s status were immediately available, the Bucks were steamrolled in the minutes following his injury and downtrodden throughout their postgame comments.
“Giannis is a big part of our soul and our fiber,” Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I’m sure there’s the human element where the concern, the care, for him is real.”
Milwaukee entered Game 4 with a 2-1 lead, hoping to take command of the seven-game series with Hawks star Trae Young sidelined by a bone bruise in his right foot. Instead, the Bucks opened flat, fell into a 10-2 hole and only briefly flirted with a comeback just after halftime. When Antetokounmpo departed midway through the third quarter, the Bucks conceded a 15-2 run, allowing the Hawks to cruise to the blowout victory. Game 5 is Thursday night in Milwaukee.
“It’s not good,” Tucker said. “Any time you see your best player go down, it’s not great.” A moment later, the veteran forward added in disbelief: “This is not how this series is going to go. This can’t be right. That’s all that’s going through my mind.”
Antetokounmpo’s injury came on a fluky play: After trying to break up a lob pass to Hawks center Clint Capela, he landed awkwardly on his left leg and became entangled with the Hawks center. Milwaukee’s five-time all-star forward fell to the court and clutched his left knee, prompting immediate medical attention and, later, assistance from his brother, Thanasis, as he limped to the locker room. He is expected to undergo further testing Wednesday.
Middleton said that, while he hadn’t seen Antetokounmpo suffer the injury, “I heard him yell.”
“Just based off of how he was grabbing his leg, it seemed like it was pretty bad,” Holiday added. “From there, you are concerned and you don’t want to see anybody, especially a teammate, get hurt.”
Shortly after Antetokounmpo departed for the locker room — finishing with 14 points, eight rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes — he reemerged from the tunnel and walked around the Bucks’ bench. His stay was brief, and he returned to the locker room, where he was joined by Bucks General Manager Jon Horst.
“Historically, it’s impossible to keep [Antetokounmpo] off the court and keep him away from his team,” Budenholzer said. “My guess is that he wants to play and [was] trying to play. If not, [he] let his teammates know he’s there for them.”
Middleton curtly described Antetokounmpo’s postgame mood as “positive,” noting that the franchise player told him, “We dropped this one [and] we’ve got to go get the next one.”
For Milwaukee, the stakes are huge and the timing is atrocious. The Bucks responded to a disappointing second-round exit against the Miami Heat in the Disney World bubble by investing three first-round picks and two pick swaps to acquire Holiday before re-signing him to a contract extension worth up to $160 million. Milwaukee then added Tucker in a midseason deal to improve its defensive versatility and toughness.
Those plans were working brilliantly: Milwaukee exacted revenge against Miami with a first-round sweep, outlasted Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second round and held control of the East finals entering Game 4. Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s biggest star remaining in the playoffs, and he spent the first three games against Atlanta having his way in the paint. Still just 26, Antetokounmpo is only two wins away from his first Finals appearance and, in turn, the championship validation that has so far eluded him.
Now, Milwaukee runs the risk of repeating a painful chapter of their recent history. In 2019, they held a 2-0 lead in the East finals over the Toronto Raptors before dropping four straight games to be eliminated. In the bubble, the Bucks showed the ability to win Game 4 against the Heat without Antetokounmpo, who suffered an ankle injury early on. But they eventually fell in Game 5 with their superstar sidelined.
Playing without Antetokounmpo would be especially challenge because of his durability: Antetokounmpo has appeared in 92 percent of Milwaukee’s regular season games during his career. This season, he missed 11 games, including two in March with a left knee sprain, and the Bucks went 6-5 without him.
This has been the most impressive postseason of Antetokounmpo’s career given his productivity, reliability and improved self-control. He has averaged a team-high 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists while logging 37.4 minutes per game and playing inspired basketball against the likes of Jimmy Butler and Durant.
Should Antetokounmpo miss time, Budenholzer would need to turn to backup forward Bobby Portis for much heavier minutes. Middleton would shift into Milwaukee’s alpha scorer role, and Holiday would be asked to create more for himself off the dribble. The Bucks’ three-point shooting, from the likes of Tucker and backup guard Bryn Forbes, could also help fill in the scoring gaps.
Milwaukee would also miss Antetokounmpo’s high activity level and disruptive presence around the basket. More pressure to protect the paint and clear the glass would fall on center Brook Lopez and Portis.
When Young suffered his ankle injury, Antetokounmpo said plainly that, “the Hawks definitely need him.” The same holds true for Antetokounmpo’s central importance to the Bucks, who were designed around Antetokounmpo, not to play without him. Budenholzer has tightened his rotation considerably during the postseason, and it would take an all hands on deck approach to compensate for any Antetokounmpo absence.
“Our group will gather,” Budenholzer promised, despite the circumstances. “Our group, the character of it will come through.”