Those plans were working brilliantly: Milwaukee exacted revenge against Miami with a first-round sweep, outlasted Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second round and held control of the East finals entering Game 4. Antetokounmpo is the NBA’s biggest star remaining in the playoffs, and he spent the first three games against Atlanta having his way in the paint. Still just 26, Antetokounmpo is only two wins away from his first Finals appearance and, in turn, the championship validation that has so far eluded him.