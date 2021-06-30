“I just think the best thing to do is probably let it pass and rest up and look forward to the second half,” Schwarber said.
Schwarber, who lost to Bryce Harper in the finals of the Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in 2018, said swinging for the fences over the derby’s multiple rounds takes a physical toll.
“The biggest thing is you’re going to get sore, after the fact,” Schwarber said. “… You’re taking almost 13, 14, 15 minutes of just full swings. You don’t ever do that in a day in your routine in baseball. That’s just torturing yourself. It’s definitely taxing on the body.”
Schwarber blasted 21 home runs in the semifinals of the 2018 derby before Harper edged him, 19-18, in the finals. (Some Cubs fans complained that Harper’s pitcher, his dad, cheated by not waiting for his son’s homers to land before throwing his next pitch. Schwarber evidently didn’t feel miffed enough to want to give it another shot.)
“It was a phenomenal Home Run Derby with Bryce” Schwarber said of his only appearance in the event. “It was definitely a moment you’re not going to forget. You kind of check that off your bucket list.”
After he hit 18 home runs and slugged .498 in 83 games before the all-star break in 2018, he hit eight home runs with a .417 slugging percentage in 54 games afterward, and also missed more than a week with a back injury. Schwarber said Tuesday he wasn’t concerned about the Home Run Derby potentially messing with his swing.
Schwarber isn’t the only player near the top of the home run leader board who plans to sit out this year’s derby. Tatis, who spent time on the injured list with a shoulder injury in April, opted out, as did the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr., whose 26 homers rank second in the American League.
As exciting as it would be to see Schwarber send balls into orbit at a rapid-fire pace, he would prefer to continue doing so in games that count in the standings, as the Nationals continue to gain ground on the New York Mets in the National League East.
With 16 home runs this month, all since June 12, Schwarber has treated the past few weeks like a personal home run derby. There are only nine instances of a player hitting more home runs in a single month in baseball history, and Schwarber’s 16 home runs over his last 18 games are tied with Barry Bonds (2001) and Sammy Sosa (1998) for the most over such a span.
Since 1901, only Albert Belle (1995) had as many homers (12) over a 10-game stretch as Schwarber. Before his leadoff blast on Tuesday, Schwarber was tied with former Washington Senators slugger Frank Howard for the most home runs (11) over a nine-game span. Howard accomplished the feat in May 1968, with one of his two home runs off Detroit’s Mickey Lolich at Tiger Stadium on May 18 traveling an estimated 550 feet.
“I just go up to the plate and try to get my three rips, I try not to take too many good pitches or swing at too many bad ones,” Howard told reporters during his historic stretch. “Right now they seem to be throwing where I’m swinging.”
The same could be said of Schwarber, who was simply “happy we scored a run there” after his leadoff homer gave Washington the lead for good Tuesday.
