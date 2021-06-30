Since 1901, only Albert Belle (1995) had as many homers (12) over a 10-game stretch as Schwarber. Before his leadoff blast on Tuesday, Schwarber was tied with former Washington Senators slugger Frank Howard for the most home runs (11) over a nine-game span. Howard accomplished the feat in May 1968, with one of his two home runs off Detroit’s Mickey Lolich at Tiger Stadium on May 18 traveling an estimated 550 feet.