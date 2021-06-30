Mystics Coach Mike Thibault has recognized Mitchell’s improvement through the last 10 games, attributing her confidence on the court to practice.
“And much like last year, which was a similar situation, it took her about three, four weeks to finally get her full stride,” Thibault said.
On Tuesday, Mitchell’s performance was not a direct reflection of the progress she has been making.
Against the Sun, Mitchell put up nine points and four turnovers in a 90-71 loss. In the previous three games she averaged 19.7 points and 5.3 assists while making six of her seven three-point attempts. Those three games coincided with Mitchell returning to the starting lineup as Thibault has been forced to juggle his rotation with injuries to Elena Delle Donne (back), Myisha Hines-Allen (knee), Natasha Cloud (ankle) and Erica McCall (knee).
The Mystics had six players available and Mitchell played 39 of the 40 available minutes. Thibault said that although her shooting has improved over the season, her conditioning, much like the rest of the roster, needs work.
“The biggest thing, not that we haven’t been playing well, but we’ve just been battling so much with our roster and Injuries,” Mitchell said Tuesday.
With injuries being an uncontrollable factor, Mitchell said that everyone on the roster has had to stay ready for whatever the coaches throw their way.
In a few weeks, Mitchell will represent Australia in Tokyo for her second Olympics. Two Mystics teammates will be joining her in the Games, Ariel Atkins and Tina Charles for Team USA.
During Tuesday’s game the three players were recognized. At the mention of Mitchell’s name and her country, the typical Aussie cheer was heard throughout Entertainment and Sports Arena in support of her Olympic run. With a smile on her face, she yelled the response “Oi Oi Oi.”
Mitchell was able to obtain dual citizenship with the United States and Australia thanks to her late mother, a native Australian. During multiple WNBA offseasons, Mitchell has played in the WNBL in Australia. The time she spends playing in the Australian league has allowed her to improve her shooting, Thibault said.
Atkins and Charles praised Mitchell for her poise on and off the court.
“My favorite thing about Lei is that she’s a really awesome human,” Atkins said. “But she’s somebody I respect.”
While on the court, Atkins said that she looks up to Mitchell because of the kind of player she is. Someone who is calm and can play the game with intelligence. She is someone who has your back, Atkins said.
Charles said that Mitchell’s determination, both personally and professionally, is what allowed her to improve going into the Olympic Games.
“I think Leilani has just always been herself,” Charles said. “She doesn’t force anything, plays within herself, plays the game the right way. I love playing with Leilani.”
