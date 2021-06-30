The offensive uprising also included homers from Starlin Castro, his third, and the first blast of the season from Jordy Mercer. Castro went 2 for 4 with four RBI, including the go-ahead hit in the sixth, Josh Bell added three RBI, and Washington collected 18 hits for its second-highest run total this season to sweep the two-game series.
The Nationals (40-38) moved two games above .500 for the first time this season and won for the ninth time in 11 games to remain within at least three games of the NL East-leading New York Mets, who played the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
Turner’s feat — coming on his 28th birthday — was capped with his second triple of the season. The fifth cycle in Nationals history came via a first-inning single, a double in the third, a homer in the fourth and the three-bagger in the sixth. He finished the day 4-for-4, raising his average .318, and it all came from the No. 2 slot in the lineup, behind Schwarber, who struck out three times and ended his torrid June with 16 home runs, the most in a single month in Nationals history.
Starter Jon Lester labored through five innings, throwing 96 pitches while yielding seven hits and five runs, all earned. Relievers Andres Machado, Ryne Harper and Kyle Lobstein (each in his Nationals debut), and Kyle McGowin finished the game, combining to preserve Lester’s second win.
Trailing, 4-2, heading into the bottom of the third, Washington went ahead to stay, 6-4, on Castro’s bases-loaded two-RBI single off reliever Andrew Kittredge scoring Juan Soto and Bell. Soto and Bell also drove in one run each earlier in the inning in which the Nationals batted through the order.
Lester gave up an RBI double to Randy Arozarena in the fourth, but in the bottom half of the inning, Turner launched reliever Michael Wacha’s first offering to him over the right field wall for his 14th home run to expand Washington advantage to 7-5.
Harper allowed one hit in working all of the eighth, but Lobstein recorded only one out in the ninth before issuing a walk and allowing a single, compelling Manager Dave Martinez to turn to McGowin for the final two outs to provide the rest of the taxed and injury-depleted bullpen a welcomed break during Washington’s rugged stretch of 20 games in 20 days that began June 22.
Oppressive conditions with the heat index into the low triple-digits presented an especially demanding challenge for Lester, who has dealt with fatigue and excessive perspiration stemming from hyperparathyroidism. Lester had corrective surgery in early March during spring training to remove one of his four parathyroid glands.
He rejoined the Nationals in West Palm Beach, Fla., a week later to begin the arduous rehabilitation process intended to ease him to full health.
The results have been mixed entering his second start this season against Tampa Bay. There were starts he finished or pitched into the sixth inning while permitting two runs or fewer. Then there were performances such as his most recent last Friday when he did not get out of the third inning after yielding seven runs, all earned.
Lester encountered early trouble again against Tampa Bay, hanging a 3-2 curve to Yandy Diaz in the first inning. The Rays’ cleanup hitter drove it over the left field wall for his third homer. It was the 10th home run Lester has surrendered and the sixth straight game he allowed at least one.