Turner’s feat — coming on his 28th birthday — was capped with his second triple of the season. The fifth cycle in Nationals history came via a first-inning single, a double in the third, a homer in the fourth and the three-bagger in the sixth. He finished the day 4-for-4, raising his average .318, and it all came from the No. 2 slot in the lineup, behind Schwarber, who struck out three times and ended his torrid June with 16 home runs, the most in a single month in Nationals history.