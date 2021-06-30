“They’re elite for a reason, and they’ve done this, and they’ve been in this position before and had all that success last year and it’s just carried into this postseason,” Stamkos said Monday night. “They’re a huge reason why we are where we are. … We expect a lot from them, but they put it together on the ice.”
Kucherov’s three-point night in Game 1 was just his latest standout performance. The Russian winger became the third NHL player to record at least 30 points in consecutive postseasons, joining hockey icons Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux. Kucherov, who Stamkos said has been “playing like a beast,” tallied two goals and an assist Monday — all in the third period. The 28-year-old has 30 points in 19 playoff games after notching 34 in 25 during Tampa Bay’s run to the Cup last year.
Game 2 is Wednesday night at Amalie Arena before the series flips to Montreal.
“He’s obviously a super special player that don’t come around too often, and to see the company he is in with the production he’s had the last two playoff runs is pretty remarkable,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said Tuesday. “It speaks to what he has accomplished as a player but also what we have accomplished as a team.”
Kucherov’s brilliant Game 1 came amid concerns about his health. He suffered an undisclosed injury early in Game 6 of the semifinals against the New York Islanders — and Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper called his status “dicey” before Game 7 — but he played and claimed he was fine before the finals began.
“It’s kind of an inspiration to others and so it’s uplifting, watching what guys fight through, especially at this time of year. You have to do that if you want to have any chance to win, and he’s doing that,” Cooper said Monday night. “Clearly he was rewarded for it tonight.”
Kucherov’s health was in the spotlight all season. The 2018-19 Hart Trophy winner as the NHL MVP missed the entire regular season after undergoing hip surgery.
“It was tough mentally on not being able to play, but that’s all in the past,” Kucherov said. “I’m just really enjoying the moment and happy to be with the boys and just excited to play in the final.”
Kucherov’s efforts have been aided by production from Point. The center tallied three assists Monday, upping his total to 23 points in 19 postseason games. He had a nine-game goal-scoring streak snapped in Game 7 against the Islanders. The 25-year-old didn’t score Monday, either, but his savvy, strong play in the defensive zone early in the game led to Erik Cernak’s opening goal.
“Pointer is an unbelievable player,” Kucherov said. “He knows when and what to do at certain times. He is a hell of a player, and he just sees the ice so well. That’s just who he is: He’s fun to play with, and he’s just been unbelievable for us.”
Palat rounds out the top line. The 30-year-old left wing has four goals and six assists in the postseason. He helped set up the opening goal with a precision pass back to Cernak. Later, it appeared he batted a Kucherov shot out of the air and past Canadiens goalie Carey Price, but the goal was credited to Kucherov.
Montreal defenseman Ben Chiarot was on the ice for four Tampa Bay goals, and the line of Nick Suzuki, rookie Cole Caufield and Tyler Toffoli was on the ice for three. Suzuki said Tuesday he was aware Cooper was trying to play Kucherov’s line against his, and adjustments will have to be made.
“We have full confidence in our young players up front,” Chiarot said. “We wouldn’t be at this point of the playoffs if we didn’t have full confidence in them and what they can do in our own end. Of course there’s matchups that we’d like to get, but that’s not a luxury that you have when you’re on the road. Saying that, we still believe in the guys that are going out there that they can get the job done.”
