One season and a new coach later, George dealt with the adversity of an 0-2 hole in the first round against Dallas and bounced back. He dealt with a lot more against Utah — going down 0-2, then losing Leonard — and propelled the Clippers to the conference finals for the first time in the franchise’s 51-year history. He is leading the postseason in points and minutes and has joined Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Durant as the only players to score at least 20 points in 18 consecutive postseason games. And yet he remains a maligned figure, with nearly every performance, good or bad, turned into a referendum on his career.