Her sign sent Tony Martin tumbling into other cyclists, who sprawled across the pavement on a stretch of road that did not have spectator barriers. The woman immediately stepped back into the crowd and fled the chaotic scene of the 21-day race, one of France’s most iconic sports events, triggering an immediate search for her.
The spectator is a 30-year-old woman whose name was not immediately released and turned herself in to authorities, according to Ouest France. She is accused of involuntarily causing injury and faces a 1,500 euro fine, according to AFP.
“A suspect is in custody,” Camille Miansoni, state prosecutor for the city of Brest, told AFP.
Police in Landerneau, the stage’s end point, began an immediate investigation Saturday and the tour’s organizers promised to pursue legal action against her.
“We are suing this woman who behaved so badly,” Pierre-Yves Thouault, the tour’s deputy director, told Agence France-Presse Saturday. “We are doing this so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone.”
The Tour winds through urban, rural and mountainous areas, with crowd control sometimes difficult and mostly left up to individuals who narrow the route for a closer look at the peloton.
“It’s a good thing to have all those fans on the side of the road but it brings extra stress, extra danger,” Rik Verbrugghehe, the sports manager for Israel-Start Up Nation sports manager, told reporters Saturday. “... Most of the time the fans make it pretty dangerous because they make the road narrower. But it’s part of the game. That’s what makes cycling so exciting and so beautiful.”
Martin avoided serious injury in the crash and used social media to urge fans to be more alert.
“To all the people next to the road who think that the #tourdefrance is a circus, to people who risk everything for a selfie with a 50 km/h fast peloton, to people who think it’s nice to show their naked butt, to drunken people who push us sideways on the climbs, to people who think that it is a good idea to hold a sign into the road while the peloton is passing. I want to ask this people forcefully: please respect the riders and the #tourdefrance!” he wrote on Instagram. “Use your head or stay home! We don’t want you here. You risk our life and our dreams for that we work so hard!”
