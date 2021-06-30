In a 2019 Twitter screed, Bauer made a comment that discredited trans and nonbinary people. He issued a statement discouraging similar harassment and promising to do better. Earlier this year, a New York Daily News reporter tweeted that she received death threats and Holocaust jokes after Bauer attacked her on the platform in 2020. Asked about his off-field presence in his debut news conference with the Dodgers, Bauer said he had learned from his mistakes.