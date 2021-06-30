“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” the woman’s attorney, Marc Garelick, said in a statement emailed to The Washington Post after TMZ first reported the allegations Tuesday night. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”
Bauer’s attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement denying the allegations as “baseless” and “defamatory” and claimed that any physicality between Bauer and his accuser was part of a “consensual sexual relationship.”
“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [his accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [his accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters,” read the statement from Fetterolf, who also serves as Bauer’s agent.
“In the days following their second and final encounter, [his accuser] shared photos of herself and indicated that she had sought medical care for a concussion. Mr. Bauer responded with concern and confusion, and [his accuser] was neither angry nor accusatory.”
The statement also claimed Bauer and his accuser had not corresponded nor seen each other in more than a month, and that "her basis for filing a protection order is nonexistent, fraudulent, and deliberately omits key facts, information, and her own relevant communications.”
A league spokesman said Tuesday night that Major League Baseball had just become aware of the allegations against Bauer and was looking into the matter.
Bauer, 30, became the highest-paid player in baseball when the right-hander signed a deal that pays him a single-season record $40 million for the 2021 season. But Bauer has long been at the center of off-field controversy in part because of a brash social media presence and a pattern of pestering women who challenge him on Twitter.
In a 2019 Twitter screed, Bauer made a comment that discredited trans and nonbinary people. He issued a statement discouraging similar harassment and promising to do better. Earlier this year, a New York Daily News reporter tweeted that she received death threats and Holocaust jokes after Bauer attacked her on the platform in 2020. Asked about his off-field presence in his debut news conference with the Dodgers, Bauer said he had learned from his mistakes.
Bauer, the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, is pitching to a 2.59 ERA in 17 starts this season.