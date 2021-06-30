“Mr. Bauer had a brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship initiated by [his accuser] beginning in April 2021. We have messages that show [his accuser] repeatedly asking for ‘rough’ sexual encounters involving requests to be 'choked out’ and slapped in the face. In both of their encounters, [his accuser] drove from San Diego to Mr. Bauer’s residence in Pasadena, Calif. where she went on to dictate what she wanted from him sexually and he did what was asked,” Fetterolf said in his statement.