“We just thought we were going to walk in and win the game,” Bucks forward P.J. Tucker moaned.
The Bucks didn’t make that same mistake in a 123-112 victory in Game 5 on Thursday, building a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes before going up by 20 points in the first quarter. With Antetokounmpo and Young both still sidelined, Milwaukee collected itself after the emotional loss of its two-time MVP and compensated for his absence with relentless attacks on Atlanta’s interior defense to take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Bucks now sit one win away from their first Finals appearance since 1974 and a date with the Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers from the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, who had lamented his team’s lack of “desperation” in Game 4, set the tone early with hard drives and kept the Bucks organized all night, posting 25 points, 13 assists and six rebounds in a strong bounce-back performance.
The Bucks’ slow starts and occasional duds have been confounding given the heights they have reached during this postseason run, but they didn’t lack for intensity in Game 5. Without Antetokounmpo, Bucks Coach Mike Budenholzer opted to fill Antetokounmpo’s starting spot with forward Bobby Portis rather than guard Pat Connaughton, thereby maintaining a large and physical front line.
The Hawks, who have struggled with Milwaukee’s size all series, spent the night on their heels and trailed by double digits for much of the game. Milwaukee had 28 points in the paint in the first quarter — thanks to Holiday’s drives and strong play from center Brook Lopez and Portis — and finished with a whopping 66-36 scoring advantage in the paint.
The 33-year-old Lopez took advantage of an expanded offensive role, finishing three forceful dunks, including a highflying alley-oop. Portis, best known for his soul-piercing stare, finished with 22 points and eight rebounds, drawing deafening chants of “Bobby! Bobby” from the Fiserv Forum crowd.
While the Hawks managed well without Young in Game 4, they badly missed his playmaking and shot-making in Game 5. Atlanta’s offense lacked rhythm against a motivated Milwaukee defense, with Lou Williams, Young’s replacement at point guard, scoring 17 points but registering six turnovers. An inspired Lopez finished with a game-high 33 points, seven rebounds and four blocks, smothering several Atlanta drives to the hoop.
Whether or when Antetokounmpo and Young will return to this series remains unclear. Antetokounmpo, who avoided ligament damage while landing awkwardly in Game 4, didn’t participate in any basketball activities at shoot-around Thursday and was ruled out hours before tip-off.
“[Antetokounmpo] did stuff in the weight room — the sports performance area [and] training area — but he didn’t come on the court with us this morning,” Budenholzer said. “He has a great mind-set. He’s putting his time and effort in. There’s nothing more to add at this point.”
Young, who developed a bone bruise on his right foot after inadvertently stepping on a referee’s foot and rolling his right ankle in Game 3, went through a light shooting workout on the court before Game 5. Shortly thereafter, Hawks Coach Nate McMillan ruled out his star guard during his pregame news conference.
“[Young] just didn't feel comfortable enough to go tonight,” McMillan said. “Feeling a little better but not good enough to put on the uniform tonight.”
With the Hawks now pushed to the brink, the pressure will mount for Young to return to the court for Game 6 in Atlanta on Saturday.
Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, seemed to itch to get back on the court, standing watch from the sideline throughout the game and cheering Portis’s hustle plays along with the rest of the crowd. During a fourth-quarter timeout, Antetokounmpo got hold of a ball and pantomimed jump shots while his teammates huddled up.
Together, the Bucks did what they needed to do in Game 5 to give Antetokounmpo a chance to rejoin them on their title quest.