The Bucks didn’t make that same mistake in a 123-112 victory in Game 5 on Thursday, building a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes before going up by 20 points in the first quarter. With Antetokounmpo and Young both still sidelined, Milwaukee collected itself after the emotional loss of its two-time MVP and compensated for his absence with relentless attacks on Atlanta’s interior defense to take a 3-2 advantage in the best-of-seven series. The Bucks now sit one win away from their first Finals appearance since 1974 and a date with the Phoenix Suns, who eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers from the Western Conference finals on Wednesday.