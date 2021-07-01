He has, as teammate Nick Suzuki noted before these finals, “a ton of swagger.”
But with Montreal digging itself a 2-0 hole to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the finals, Caufield has yet to get on the scoresheet. Friday’s Game 3 in Montreal is pivotal if the Canadiens, making their first trip to the Stanley Cup finals since 1993, hope to extend their stay.
Don’t expect the 5-foot-7, 165-pounder to be fazed by the moment. Barely three months removed from a sophomore season in Madison that saw him win the Hobey Baker award as college hockey’s best player, Caufield has a flair for the big stage.
“This is a stage like no other,” Caufield said Thursday. “You can’t really compare this to anything. I think some the events I had leading up to this have prepared me a lot for the moment.”
The Canadiens’ first-round pick in the 2019 draft (No. 15 overall), Caufield acknowledged that he didn’t expect a trip to the finals this early in his NHL career.
“It’s pretty special, to be honest with you,” Caufield said. “I really didn’t expect this to happen in your first year, your first couple years. But just to be in this moment, you kind of enjoy it every day. Being around the guys, they calm me down in certain situations where you can get kind of nervous and emotional.”
Robbie Beydoun, Caufield’s former teammate at Wisconsin, believes his former roommate at Madison has a preternatural calm for situations like this.
“He doesn’t see [big games] as intimidating,” Beydoun said. “He doesn’t see it as pressure. He sees it as a bigger opportunity to have fun and play the game that he loves . in the big moments where the team needs him the most, he thrives off those moments.”
Caufield scored twice in his final college game at Wisconsin in March. One month later, he was in the NHL — and helped push the Canadiens to the playoffs with four goals in his first 10 games. In the playoffs, he has been even better with four goals and five assists through the first three rounds.
“I’m not surprised,” said Beydoun, who joked he also became Caufield’s de facto “PR manager” at Wisconsin.
Caufield was typically the first and last player at the rink every day in Madison, recalls Nate LaPoint, the Badgers’ equipment manager.
“Cole was always going to move on from Wisconsin and have a great career in the NHL,” LaPoint says. “But he knew that working hard here and having the success at Wisconsin with these guys here was the right thing to do. He’s just a great kid and character.”
One moment that stands out to Beydoun about Caufield is Wisconsin’s last regular season game of the 2020-21 season in March against Michigan State. A win meant the Big Ten title — and Caufield scored both goals in a 2-1 win.
“They were incredible goals. … In those big moments, that is where he loves playing the most,” Beydoun said.
NHL talent evaluators believed his size would be a problem in the NHL — a major reason he dropped in the 2019 draft. Badgers Coach Tony Granato, a 13-year NHL veteran, says those concerns were overblown.
“He is elusive, he is hard to cover and he uses it to his advantage,” Granato said. “It doesn’t matter. What matters is are you able to contribute and do things to help your hockey team.
“I mean, c’mon. Sooner or later people aren’t going to worry about his size and just say, ‘Wow, we got something special.’”
Away from the rink, Caufield’s demeanor remains the same: outgoing, charming and lighthearted. Caufield never tries to be anyone he isn’t, Beydoun points out. His wide-toothed smile is genuine. His love for the game has been constant. He just wants to play.
“I don’t know if there is a more exciting young athlete in any sport that kids can look to and other non-hockey fans can look to and say, ‘Wow who is that Cole Caufield? He’s fun,’” Granato said. “The kid is just a wonderful kid, a great teammate and extremely coachable. When you get a player like that you are extremely grateful and you continue to sit back, watch and cheer for him and that is what we are doing here at Wisconsin.”