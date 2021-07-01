And do not believe for one second this has anything to do with being fair to the Group of Five conferences, which have been selected for exactly zero of the 28 playoff spots available over the last seven years. Teams like Central Florida (twice), Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina and Western Michigan have gone undefeated and received a nice pat on the head and, for all but Coastal Carolina, the mandatory bid the Group of Five receives to one of the non-playoff New Year’s Six bowls. That list doesn’t include Houston, which went 12-1 in 2015 and then hammered Florida State in the Peach Bowl.