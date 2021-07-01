The NIL rules at Florida establish boundaries that are similar to those at other schools, such as Duke: Athletes may not sign promotional deals with companies involved with sports gambling or performance-enhancing drugs; they must receive approval before using official school logos; NIL compensation cannot be tied to specific performance or continued enrollment at the school; athletes must inform their schools of any NIL agreements they work out; and they cannot engage in NIL activities during while performing team duties like meetings, practices or games.