Miami quarterback D’Eriq King was not far behind Nix, announcing at 1:36 a.m. that his personal online marketplace was open for business at deriqking.shop. It’s described as “the fan’s direct connection to D’Eriq King” and features apparel branded with his personal logo along with signed memorabilia.
King and others have signed on with Dreamfield, which describes itself as “a marketplace allowing athletes to profit from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) rights by booking events such as personal appearances, virtual meetings, autographs, and much more!” One of those others players is Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral, who is going big right from the jump:
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan let it be known that he was now available on Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalized video messages from famous people.
Clemson running back Darien Rencher is positioning himself as something of a motivational speaker on his site, which reads like a resume.
“Desires to help add value to events, businesses, and brands,” the page reads. “Looking forward to partnering and helping build something special.”
Others, such as Florida wide receiver Jacob Copeland, have let it be known that they’re willing to listen to any and all offers.
“Any companies at all [that] want to use my social media as a platform to promote, do commercials, etc to brand themselves, my DMs are fully open to talk business,” Copeland wrote.
Copeland already has designed T-shirts that he says he plans to sell. The design features a logo with the Gators’ orange and blue color scheme but not Florida’s logo itself: Learfield IMG owns the rights to it and must approve of its promotional use.
The NIL rules at Florida establish boundaries that are similar to those at other schools, such as Duke: Athletes may not sign promotional deals with companies involved with sports gambling or performance-enhancing drugs; they must receive approval before using official school logos; NIL compensation cannot be tied to specific performance or continued enrollment at the school; athletes must inform their schools of any NIL agreements they work out; and they cannot engage in NIL activities during while performing team duties like meetings, practices or games.
Florida’s regulations also prohibit athletes from working out NIL deals with boosters of Gators sports.
It’s all been a whirlwind for colleges and the athletes who now can profit off their names, images and likenesses. Just ask Oklahoma:
