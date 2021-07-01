The NFL did not suspend Snyder but said that his wife Tanya, named the team’s co-CEO earlier this week, will assume responsibilities for all day-to-day team operations and represent the team at all league meetings and other league activities for at least the next several months. There was little to no sentiment among other owners throughout the process to force Daniel Snyder to sell the franchise, people familiar with the situation have said.
The fine was the outcome of a lengthy league investigation overseen by prominent D.C. attorney Beth Wilkinson. The NFL will not release any detailed findings from Wilkinson’s investigation beyond a news release, nor will it address specific allegations levied by former employees against Snyder, Friel said.
The team will pay the $10 million to support organizations committed to character education, anti-bullying, healthy relationships and related topics, the NFL said. The Snyders agreed to implement 10 recommendations made by Wilkinson related to training, diversity, reporting of workplace misconduct and other issues, the league said.
“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees, and those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a written statement. “I truly appreciate their commitment to fully implement each of the below ten recommendations, but the league also must ensure accountability for past deficiencies and for living up to current and future commitments.”
Wilkinson, a former federal prosecutor and partner in the D.C.-based firm Wilkinson Stekloff, began her work last July, after a Washington Post report detailed allegations of pervasive sexual harassment levied by 15 former female employees and two journalists covering the team. Those allegations were ignored, and in some cases condoned, by top club executives, The Post reported.
In the days leading up to publication of that story, the team abruptly parted ways with three employees accused of acting improperly with women, including Larry Michael, the club’s longtime radio voice, and Alex Santos, the team’s director of pro personnel.
Wilkinson was initially hired by Snyder and the team, but the NFL assumed oversight of the probe after a second Post report on the team’s workplace culture detailed allegations made by another 25 former female employees, with two accusations involving Snyder himself.
A former team cheerleader, Tiffany Bacon Scourby, accused Snyder of humiliating her at a charity event in 2004, by suggesting she join a close friend of his in a hotel room so they “could get to know each other better.” And a former video producer, Brad Baker, alleged that he witnessed the production of a secret, lewd video from a cheerleader calendar shoot, featuring moments of nudity. Former team executive Michael requested the video, Baker said, and said it was for Snyder.
Snyder denied both allegations, and Michael denied any knowledge of the video. The Post obtained copies of two videos, from 2008 and 2010, that match the one Baker described. While Snyder and team initially disputed the authenticity of the videos, the team ultimately reached a confidential settlement with cheerleaders who appeared in them.