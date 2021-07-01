“We’re thrilled to have Nick and Coco, both players who have captured the hearts of our fans in D.C.," said Mark Ein, the owner of World Team Tennis’ Washington Kastles who assumed management of the long-running tournament in 2019. “I think our community has touched them, which is why they want to come back.”
The Citi Open directly follows the Tokyo Olympics on the tennis calendar, and will attract an international field of players looking to hone their hard-court games for August’s U.S. Open, the final grand slam of the season. The tournament will be held Aug. 2-8, at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. Qualifying matches begin July 31.
Gauff was defeated by Zarina Diyas in the round of 32 in the 2019 Citi Open, but she and Catherine McNally won the doubles final over No. 4 seeds Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar in straight sets. Kyrgios is the defending Citi Open champion, having defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia, the current world No. 2, in 2019.
Per Ein, fan capacity for the 2021 Citi Open is expected to be capped at 50 percent under guidelines set by the U.S. Park Service, which owns the property on which the tennis complex sits.
He added that tournament officials expect 75 percent of the reduced number of available seats will be spoken for by previous ticket holders seeking to renew full-tournament tickets.
“We haven’t put single-session tickets on sale yet and the lower bowl is 85 percent sold out,” Ein said. “Overall, we’re getting close to selling out already, just given the limited capacity and pent-up demand from people who didn’t get a chance to come last summer.”
Kyrgios leads a 48-player men’s field that will be announced later this month. The event will not include a companion women’s tournament, as it has in past years, because the WTA reassigned the sanction to an overseas market, according to Ein. Instead, Gauff will headline a “woman’s invitational event,” which will feature three other competitors who have yet to be announced.
Citi Open officials worked with the ATP, the governing body of the men’s pro tour, to stage the event in 2020. But after delaying the start two weeks, health and safety trends took a troubling turn, and the tournament was canceled for the first time in 52 years.
