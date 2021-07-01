Euro history: Belgium hasn’t made it past the quarterfinals since its runner-up finish in 1980. The Italians won the tournament in 1968 and have now reached at least the quarterfinals in five of six appearances.
Both teams enter having conceded only one goal through four games, but there is reason for worry on the Belgium side. Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez said there is only a “50-50” chance that standouts Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard will play against Italy because of injuries. Both players had to be replaced during Belgium’s round-of-16 win over Portugal, with De Bruyne suffering a left ankle injury and Hazard slowed by a hamstring injury. Martinez said neither player suffered “structural damage” but also warned it would be “very difficult to see them fully fit” for the Italy game.
Italy has conceded only 15 shots from inside the penalty area through four games (only Denmark has allowed fewer among the quarterfinalists) and has given up only 2.10 non-penalty expected goals, tops among the remaining teams.
(Expected goals is a measure of how many goals a team should have scored or allowed, based on the quality of each shot taken and the events leading up to it.)
On offense, the Azzurri surprisingly have gotten a boost from midfielder Matteo Pessina, whose unorthodox diving celebration of his goal against Austria has become something of a sensation in his home country. Pessina toiled in Italy’s third division as recently as four years ago and only was added to the Euro squad when another player got injured right before the tournament. But he now has scored twice, both as a substitute, and might be among Roberto Mancini’s starting 11 against Belgium.