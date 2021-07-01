And to think the Brit hadn’t raced since 2018. He got the last-minute chance with his former Deceuninck-Quick Step team when an injury opened up a spot and now needs two stage victories to tie Eddie Merckx’s mark of 34.
“Don’t say the name. Don’t say the name,” he joked in his postrace interview. “I’m not thinking about anything. If I’m good enough to win 50 more [Tours], I’m going to win 50. If I’m good enough to never again here, so be it.”
Many wrote Cavendish off as he endured Epstein-Barr virus and clinical depression in 2017 and 2018. But the 36-year-old has proven up to the task.
Thursday’s stage covered a 99.8 miles from Tours to Chateauroux, where he noted that he last won 10 years ago. Not only did the stage suit his talents as a sprinter nicknamed “the Manx Missile,” it is a route he knows well, winning in Chateauroux in 2008 and 2011. It is “where I tasted victory in the Tour de France for the first time, in the race I grew up dreaming of,” he said Monday (via the Guardian). “Every single time I have stood on the podium since then, it’s been the same.
“It’s almost been forgotten how hard it is to win a Tour stage. It’s not easy at all. That’s been the hardest thing to put up with — people not understanding the sacrifices I put in to win those 30 stages [coming into the race]. This race has given me the life I have, and I have given it the life I have. I’m just happy to be back. It sounds silly, but it means so much to me. From the first time in 2008 until now. I’m living a dream.”
That was evident Monday when he sobbed in his teammates’ arms after crossing the finish line for the Stage 4 win. “Three weeks ago, I wouldn’t have imagined this,” he said then. “This race is everything to me as a professional.”
It was more real Thursday, with mountain routes looming over the 23-day race. “I am not thinking about anything,” he said, letting the win wash over him and the green jersey worn by the best sprinter. “I have just won a stage of the Tour de France. That is what people ride their whole lives for.”
