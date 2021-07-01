The impact of this new brand of coverage and commentary became evident that year when Johnny Manziel, the star quarterback at Texas A&M and one of the players Bilas had highlighted in his tweets, was briefly suspended for accepting money for autographs. Much of the reporting focused not on those payments but a study that found the Heisman-winning Manziel had been worth some $37 million to the school in a single year. Time Magazine splashed Manziel on its cover that fall with a new headline: “It’s Time to Pay College Athletes.”