The team will be without Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Erica McCall (knee) on Saturday. Natasha Cloud (ankle) practiced Thursday and will probably be a game-time decision. Elena Delle Donne (back) has yet to progress beyond one-on-one work and defensive drills, according to Thibault. She is probably out until after the Olympic break, which runs July 15 to Aug. 11, as she has yet to practice five-on-five or deal with contact, though she has done some shooting with teammates. There’s still hope to get Hines-Allen back before the break considering the Mystics have just one more game — at Chicago on July 10 — after Saturday.