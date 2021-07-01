Washington (7-9) remains battered by injuries and roster moves to waive Gustafson, Kiara Leslie and Stella Johnson on Monday left the team with just six available players for the 90-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. Coach and general manager Mike Thibault made the moves in advance of the league deadline to guarantee contracts for the rest of the season. He knew the team would be shorthanded, but wanted the roster and salary cap flexibility of not being tied to those deals.
Gustafson and Walker-Kimbrough were both signed to seven-day contracts, practiced Thursday and will be available to play Saturday. Those deals give Thibault the flexibility to move on from a player quickly and sign another player who becomes available. A player can only sign a maximum of three seven-day contracts with the same team during a season.
“At the end of these seven days we'll decide whether to give them another one,” Thibault said, “and that would take us into the break and come on out of the break on the other side.
“We may make a decision coming out of the Olympic break that somebody is worth signing for the rest of the year. Or we may need to get somebody else. We'll see where the health of our team is come the first week or so of August. That will have a lot to do with what we do going forward.”
Another roster spot will also be needed after the break if Emma Meesseman returns after her obligations with the Belgian national team.
The team will be without Myisha Hines-Allen (knee) and Erica McCall (knee) on Saturday. Natasha Cloud (ankle) practiced Thursday and will probably be a game-time decision. Elena Delle Donne (back) has yet to progress beyond one-on-one work and defensive drills, according to Thibault. She is probably out until after the Olympic break, which runs July 15 to Aug. 11, as she has yet to practice five-on-five or deal with contact, though she has done some shooting with teammates. There’s still hope to get Hines-Allen back before the break considering the Mystics have just one more game — at Chicago on July 10 — after Saturday.
“I’m done being a prognosticator on when players are going to play because it just isn’t worth it right now,” Thibault said.
The Mystics clearly valued familiarity with the two signings as Walker-Kimbrough was a member of the 2019 championship team before being traded to the New York Liberty as part of the deal that brought Tina Charles to Washington.
Walker-Kimbrough was then traded from New York to the Phoenix Mercury where she averaged a career-high 7.3 points and shot a career-best 43.1 percent from three-point range. She played one game with the Connecticut Sun this season before being released. Walker-Kimbrough said she remembered about 85 percent of the plays and her confidence is high due to Thibault wanting her back and Delle Donne and Charles saying the team needs her.
“Honestly, I feel like I haven’t been gone,” said Walker-Kimbrough, a Maryland graduate. “It’s a weird feeling. It just feels like home.
“Coach kind of talked to me about bringing the energy, but definitely the aggressiveness on the defensive end. I feel like, for me personally, my best offense is my defense. Getting steals, being disruptive, getting out in runs. … Just staying true to who I am and continue to build off of that.”
The Mystics originally signed Gustafson after they were granted a hardship waiver on June 21 and she made enough of an impression in three games to be brought back. She rebounded well and wasn’t passive while giving some quality backup minutes in the post.
“It’s really important for my confidence … to know that this organization believes in me,” Gustafson said. “I think that’s really important moving forward for myself. I think it’s really important for anybody in this league to be able to have an organization that backs you, that is ready for you to contribute. Honestly, I’m just going to go into it every single day to do whatever I can to help the team.
“I’m there to be able to provide an inside presence to give a breather for our post players and for me specifically, just to focus on rebounding, getting us extra possessions. That’s what I really try to focus on.”
Note: Charles was named Eastern Conference player of the month Thursday after averaging 24.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. She leads the league with a career-high 25.5 points per game.
