But at 13, Moultrie signed with a professional agent and inked a nine-year deal with Nike instead, appearing in an ad for the company. She gave up the scholarship, along with her college eligibility, leaving her, for a time, with no path to play in a competitive soccer league. Moultrie’s parents said in the suit that they were not aware of the NWSL’s age minimum rule when she chose to become a professional, though it was widely reported at the time she signed.