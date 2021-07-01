Moultrie sued the NWSL in May, alleging that the minimum age rule violated antitrust laws. Though many professional leagues, including MLB and the WNBA, have age minimums, they are negotiated through collective bargaining agreements with players’ unions, something the NWSL does not yet have. The league is in the midst of negotiating its first CBA.
A judge agreed, granting Moultrie a preliminary injunction in June and ruling that the NWSL’s arguments “strain credibility.” The league has appealed, and in a statement Wednesday said it “continues to believe that age requirements for the league should be collectively bargained.”
“I’ve been waiting for this for a while. As soon as I stepped foot in Portland in 2019, all I could think of was how excited I was for the day I was going to get to step in front of the Riveters and make my debut,” Moultrie said in a video released by the team, referring to the Thorns’ raucous supporters group. “I’m just so excited.”
The Thorns did not respond to a request for comment.
Moultrie’s soccer career so far has been marked by uncommon talent — and an uncommonly intense path.
By fifth grade, she was being home-schooled to focus on soccer, training eight hours a day on a half-sized turf field her parents had installed in their backyard. She was offered and accepted a scholarship to the University of North Carolina at 11, making her the youngest girls’ soccer player to accept a college scholarship offer at the time.
But at 13, Moultrie signed with a professional agent and inked a nine-year deal with Nike instead, appearing in an ad for the company. She gave up the scholarship, along with her college eligibility, leaving her, for a time, with no path to play in a competitive soccer league. Moultrie’s parents said in the suit that they were not aware of the NWSL’s age minimum rule when she chose to become a professional, though it was widely reported at the time she signed.
In addition to an antitrust case, Moultrie’s lawyers painted her lawsuit this spring as an issue of gender equity: Major League Soccer imposes no age minimum, meaning that as a male player in the U.S., Moultrie would have been able to play soccer. In European leagues, there is no age minimum for players with an E.U. passport.
“Ms. Moultrie would be eligible to play in MLS if she were male, would be able to play in France if she were French, etc., stretching throughout most of the international soccer world,” Moultrie’s complaint argued. “Ms. Moultrie is in the wrong country, and the wrong gender, to take advantage of her soccer precocity. And illegally so.”
Moultrie’s suit earned support from prominent players in the league, including Thorns teammate Becky Sauerbrunn, the U.S. Women’s National Team’s captain, who provided a sworn statement on Moultrie’s behalf in the case.
Moultrie is not expected to immediately be a major player for the Thorns, one of the NWSL’s most successful franchises. But with a large portion of the Thorns’ starting lineup absent this summer for the Olympics, including Canada’s Christine Sinclair and four U.S. Women’s National Team players, Moultrie is more likely to have a chance to step into a professional game.
In the video statement, coach Mark Parsons said he “hopes and expects to see her on the field at some point in the next few months,” but that the team would mostly be focused on training Moultrie.
“Now the new real work begins,” Parsons said.