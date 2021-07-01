For the first time in his illustrious 16-year career, Paul is headed to the NBA Finals after the Phoenix Suns closed out the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals at Staples Center on Wednesday. Paul, who missed the first two games of the series after contracting covid-19, shook off some rust and a recent shooting slump to finish with a game-high 41 points, four rebounds and eight assists in the blowout victory over his former team.