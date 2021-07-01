Spain finished second in Group E after draws with Sweden and Poland and a blowout of Slovakia. La Furia Roja then scored a wild 5-3 win over Croatia in the quarterfinals.
European Championship history: The is Switzerland’s first quarterfinal appearance in five European Championship berths. Spain is a three-time champion that has reached the knockout round in eight of 11 appearances.
Switzerland was able to keep the ball away from France’s dangerous playmakers just enough in its upset on Monday, but at some point one has to wonder when its luck will run out: Switzerland has conceded 6.50 non-penalty expected goals (xG) through four games, by far the highest total of the eight remaining teams. Spain’s offense has a non-penalty xG total of 9.00, tops among the quarterfinalists by a pretty wide margin, and has taken 53 shots from inside the penalty area, tied with Italy for the most among the remaining eight. Switzerland has conceded a quarterfinals-high 37 shots from inside the box.
(Expected goals is a measure of how many goals a team should have scored or allowed, based on the quality of each shot taken and the events leading up to it.)
Spain has to avoid the defensive lapses that plagued it during the Croatia match, namely goalkeeper Unai Simón letting a run-of-the-mill back pass from Pedri skip right past him for an own goal and allowing Croatia to score twice after the 84th minute to force extra time.
“We know that’s football and that those things happen,” Spain captain Sergio Busquets said after beating Croatia. “The most important thing is to pick yourself up and show a strong mentality. And I think both Unai and the whole team did that today.”