In 2012, as it became clear that the Nats were headed to the playoffs, Boz was an indispensable companion along the way. For so many of us, it was the first time our team was good. Each and every column felt like advice on how to handle it. On how not to get too high or too low over the course of a long season. On how to constantly remind yourself of how much fun it all is and how special it is to have a winning team. It was exactly what I and so many others needed that season and beyond. Boz is definitely responsible for helping me become the baseball fan I am.