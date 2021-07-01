For now, Bauer has not been charged with a crime and has not been the subject of any discipline by his team or MLB, meaning he was free to head out and play catch with Kenley Jansen on Thursday, stopping now and then to pick up that camera, chatting at length with pitching coach Mark Prior when he was done. Eventually, Bauer made his way back into the dugout, past reporters waiting there for him. When asked whether he wanted to speak, Bauer pointed into the tunnel and kept walking.