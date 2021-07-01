Bauer was an active member of the Dodgers when they arrived at Nationals Park for the start of a four-game series Thursday evening, 24 hours after court records revealed that a woman has accused the pitcher of punching her in the face and choking her unconscious during two consensual sexual encounters that turned violent this spring. Those allegations, detailed in his accuser’s request for a temporary protective order against him, included photos of the woman’s injuries and medical records describing “significant head and facial trauma.”
The Pasadena (Calif.) Police Department said it is investigating. No charges have been filed against him, and Bauer’s representatives disputed the woman’s allegations and vowed to fight them in court.
And Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Bauer is still scheduled to start against the Nationals in Washington on Sunday.
“As of now, we’re kind of in the middle of letting the commissioner’s office and Major League Baseball handle this,” said Roberts, who said he has talked to Bauer but did not want to disclose the details of that conversation. “It’s in their hands.”
MLB has opened its own investigation into Bauer. His representatives insisted that the encounters were consensual, and they disseminated text messages allegedly sent between the two encounters in which Bauer’s accuser asks to be “choked” and “slapped.” They say they plan to refute at a July 23 hearing in Los Angeles, the pitcher’s first chance to defend himself.
In the declaration she submitted to the courts when asking for a temporary protective order, his accuser wrote: “I agreed to have consensual sex. . . . I did not agree to be sexually assaulted.”
Asked whether the idea of Bauer pitching Sunday troubles him, Roberts said: “Regardless of what direction the organization wanted to do, this is what has to happen, so it’s out of everyone’s hands.”
MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association have a joint policy on domestic abuse that allows the commissioner to place any player on administrative leave for up to seven days while MLB conducts a formal investigation into accusations against him.
When Jose Reyes faced accusations of domestic violence before the 2016 season, MLB placed the then-Colorado Rockies shortstop on administrative leave until an investigation was completed.
When Aroldis Chapman received a 30-game suspension for domestic violence in 2016, Commissioner Rob Manfred made clear in his statement that part of his discipline decision was based in part on the fact that Chapman admitted the allegations against him were true.
For now, Bauer has not been charged with a crime and has not been the subject of any discipline by his team or MLB, meaning he was free to head out and play catch with Kenley Jansen on Thursday, stopping now and then to pick up that camera, chatting at length with pitching coach Mark Prior when he was done. Eventually, Bauer made his way back into the dugout, past reporters waiting there for him. When asked whether he wanted to speak, Bauer pointed into the tunnel and kept walking.
Bauer is rarely reticent to share his thoughts publicly, something that has made him one of the game’s more polarizing figures — and something that forced the Dodgers to field questions about his off-field conduct from the moment they signed him.
Last winter, Bauer signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers that pays him $40 million in 2021, the highest single-season salary in baseball history. Among the questions raised about the highly scrutinized deal — awarded to a 30-year-old pitcher who had been among baseball’s most elite starters for only 2½ seasons at the time — was Bauer’s online conduct, particularly toward women who have characterized his interactions with them as harassment.
In 2019, when he pitched for the Cleveland Indians, Bauer unloaded dozens of tweets mocking a female fan who criticized him on Twitter, which she said led to her being bombarded by attacks from his followers. When she suggested he act his age, Bauer wrote: “I identify as a 12-year-old.”
And in January, a reporter said she received “death threats and Holocaust jokes” from Bauer’s followers after he called her “desperate” for a sarcastic tweet about him and wrote, “let me send some more followers your way.” Bauer has appeared more evenhanded when dealing with criticism from men on Twitter.
When Bauer was asked about his online conduct upon signing with the Dodgers, he stated he would “try to learn from” past mistakes. He didn’t apologize.
Separately, he told Sports Illustrated in 2019 that his dating rules include “no feelings … because I’m not interested in a relationship and I’m emotionally unavailable.” He also explained that he disallowed social media posts including him “because private life stays private,” despite chronicling his existence via self-produced vlogs.
The Dodgers acknowledged the less flattering parts of Bauer’s résumé when they signed him, and President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman said he not only spoke with Bauer about his more polarizing habits but also with clubhouse staff, coaches and former teammates. He also told reporters he thinks he and his staff have built up “some trust and credibility” when it comes to vetting players.
“We had multiple conversations with Trevor. [Team president] Stan [Kasten] and I talked to Trevor,” Friedman said. “And the most important thing is every teammate we talked to, all the feedback we got from every organization he was with was not only incredibly positive about the type of teammate he is but also in terms of the impact he makes on each organization.”
None of Bauer’s teammates have addressed the accusations against Bauer publicly. Roberts avoided commenting on what kind of impact the accusations may have on his team.
“All I do know is we’re preparing for a game tonight. That’s what we’re talking about, trying to beat the Nationals,” Roberts said. “I haven’t talked to the guys about anything outside of trying to beat these guys tonight.”