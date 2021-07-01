“We are the workers of the labor force in the NCAA — our voices should be heard.” said UCAA co-founder Kassidy Woods, a football player who transferred to Northern Colorado after he says Washington State effectively cut him from the team because he joined the We Are United movement. Washington State officials have said Woods’s removal from team activities was a result of his decision to opt out for medical reasons. Woods said this new organization “will create that environment to where athletes realize their power and having strength in their story and embracing it.”